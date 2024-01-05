The war between Israel and Hamas. From the leader of Iran E. Raisi – indirect threats: the war in Gaza will destroy Israel

#war #Israel #Hamas #leader #Iran #Raisi #indirect #threats #war #Gaza #destroy #Israel

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was withdrawing 5 brigades, most of them reservists, from the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is preparing to do this week, and the purpose of the maneuvers is to speed up operations in the long-term conflict and reduce damage to the country’s economy.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the war with Hamas a “marathon” and spoke of the need to take the troops out to rest. He noted that the decision to withdraw thousands of reservists was made only because of this fact, and did not say that Israel was beginning to scale back its operations.

After a strike in Beirut that killed the deputy leader of the Islamist group Hamas, Israel’s military said it was ready for any scenario. Saleh al-Arouri, one of Hamas’s key military strategists, was the first high-ranking official in the Islamist militant movement to be killed in the war.

At least 22,438 people have been killed in the nearly three-month war with Israel, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said on Thursday.

