The war between Israel and Hamas. From the leader of Iran E. Raisi – indirect threats: the war in Gaza will destroy Israel

#war #Israel #Hamas #leader #Iran #Raisi #indirect #threats #war #Gaza #destroy #Israel

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was withdrawing 5 brigades, most of them reservists, from the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is preparing to do this week, and the purpose of the maneuvers is to speed up operations in the long-term conflict and reduce damage to the country’s economy.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the war with Hamas a “marathon” and spoke of the need to take the troops out to rest. He noted that the decision to withdraw thousands of reservists was made only because of this fact, and did not say that Israel was beginning to scale back its operations.

After a strike in Beirut that killed the deputy leader of the Islamist group Hamas, Israel’s military said it was ready for any scenario. Saleh al-Arouri, one of Hamas’s key military strategists, was the first high-ranking official in the Islamist militant movement to be killed in the war.

At least 22,438 people have been killed in the nearly three-month war with Israel, the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said on Thursday.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt

Also Read:  Israel's Minister of Defense Reveals His Plans for Governing Gaza After the War

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
The age-old question of who gets up as soon as the plane lands
Posted on
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price
Posted on
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Head Jan Smit is not special enough to register as a trademark
Posted on
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
University: Coquimbo Kingdom denied being a rival in the Noche Crema 2024 | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News