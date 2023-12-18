The war between Israel and Hamas. From the United Kingdom – a warning about Israeli tactics

#war #Israel #Hamas #United #Kingdom #warning #Israeli #tactics

After the accidental killing of three hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers have been ordered to be “extra vigilant and carry out additional security checks”, said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He said the IDF was still investigating the circumstances of the incident, but noted that the Hamas attackers tended to wear civilian clothes, which he said “creates a very dynamic and complex combat environment.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Red Cross to increase pressure to get access to hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He handed her a package of medicines and asked the ICRC to “carry out its mission and deliver them” to the hostages in Gaza.

The Israeli military will use explosives to destroy Hamas terrorists in tunnels under the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said. “We have new fighting methods that we will use to kill terrorists,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari. Hamas terrorists and especially their leaders are said to be hiding in their tunnels.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said they captured more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in the past month.

