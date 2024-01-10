The war between Israel and Hamas. Houthis again attack merchant ships in the Red Sea, explosions and shootings on the West Bank

#war #Israel #Hamas #Houthis #attack #merchant #ships #Red #Sea #explosions #shootings #West #Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed a Hamas missile expert in Syria on Monday, the IDF reported on Telegram on Monday, while there were reports that a warlord of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement was killed along with another person in southern Lebanon.

The Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said it struck an Israeli headquarters on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of one of its commanders and a deputy Hamas commander in Lebanon.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh reiterated the militant group’s position that Hamas will release Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip only after all Palestinian prisoners are released from Israeli prisons.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that his forces must avoid further harm to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the State Department said.

