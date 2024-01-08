The war between Israel and Hamas. In the West Bank, Israeli policemen shot and killed a 3-year-old Palestinian girl

#war #Israel #Hamas #West #Bank #Israeli #policemen #shot #killed #3yearold #Palestinian #girl

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), almost 90 percent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been forcibly displaced by Israel’s war with Hamas.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had completed the destruction of the Hamas leadership structure in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is now focusing on Hamas in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant unveiled his plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, noting that neither Hamas nor Israel would rule the Palestinian territories after the end of the current hostilities there.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says that on October 7 A massacre by Hamas in southern Israel, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza terror group, will bring Israel’s downfall, The Times of Israel reports.

Foreign aid organizations on Friday reported dire conditions in the few remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

“We are seeing injuries that are mostly from explosions and shrapnel,” Nick Maynard, chief surgeon and clinical director of the emergency medical team at Oxford University Hospital, was quoted as saying in a statement by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a private aid organization based in New York. – Many adults, children and infants are brought in with traumatic amputations of arms and legs. We saw little children with the most horrific facial burns.”

