The war between Israel and Hamas. Israel bombed over 100 targets in the Gaza Strip, the defense minister said: the war is on 7 fronts

#war #Israel #Hamas #Israel #bombed #targets #Gaza #Strip #defense #minister #war #fronts

The death toll from an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip rose to 78 on Sunday, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Israel’s military spokesman’s office said it was investigating the attack, while Hamas issued a statement calling the attack a “horrific massacre” and a “new war crime.”

Israeli forces are not going to cease hostilities. The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to intensify the army’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“I just came back from Gaza… we will not stop, we will continue the fight and we will increase the intensity of the fighting in the coming days. The war will be long and it won’t end soon,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Likud party.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt

Also Read:  We are very addicted to this sweet: already every second Hungarian buys it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vietnamese Restaurant Serving Cat Meat Soup Finally Officially Closed
Vietnamese Restaurant Serving Cat Meat Soup Finally Officially Closed
Posted on
A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
Posted on
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Posted on
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News