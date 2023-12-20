The war between Israel and Hamas. Israel made a proposal for a week-long truce, the head of Hamas arrived in Egypt for negotiations

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with senior Israeli officials on Monday to discuss the post-Hamas future of the Gaza Strip, the protection of civilians in Gaza and the need for “urgent action to stabilize the West Bank”.

US officials began calling for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it had shelled a military post belonging to the Syrian army in response to rocket fire from the neighboring country.

Israel faced mounting international pressure on Monday over rising civilian casualties and the destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip as the country continued its war against Hamas gunmen in the enclave. The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on Monday on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and lasting end to hostilities” in the Gaza Strip.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday accused the Israeli government of deliberately starving civilians in the Gaza Strip.

After the accidental killing of three hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers have been ordered to be “extra vigilant and carry out additional security checks”, said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

He said the IDF was still investigating the circumstances of the incident, but noted that the Hamas attackers tended to wear civilian clothes, which he said “creates a very dynamic and complex combat environment.”

