The war between Israel and Hamas. Israel says it has killed a top Islamic Jihad hitman

Qatar’s foreign ministry says medicine has been delivered to the Gaza Strip and is on its way to the hostages being held by Hamas.

As fighting in the southern Gaza Strip intensified, IDF forces operating in the Khan Yunis area killed around 40 Hamas militants over the past day, the army said.

The likelihood of Israel being drawn into the war in Lebanon is increasing, according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. He said that Israel was “increasing combat readiness in Lebanon” and that the arriving military forces were conducting mock offensive operations on Lebanese soil.

An Israeli kibbutz confirmed on Tuesday that two hostages whose deaths were announced by Hamas in a video had been “killed” in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday evening that it had discovered and destroyed a strategic Hamas tunnel several hundred meters long in the Gaza Strip.

It lay nine meters below the Wadi Gaza, the river bed that separates the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Members of the Palestinian group Hamas used the tunnel to move undetected along the coast, the statement added.

In recent weeks, the Shiite Houthi group has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, are attacking merchant ships sailing through the Red Sea in a “show of solidarity” with the Palestinian group Hamas fighting Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

