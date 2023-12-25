The war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli PM vows to step up military offensive: ‘War will be long’

#war #Israel #Hamas #Israeli #vows #step #military #offensive #War #long

The death toll from an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip rose to 78 on Sunday, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Israel’s military spokesman’s office said it was investigating the attack, while Hamas issued a statement calling the attack a “horrific massacre” and a “new war crime.”

Israeli forces are not going to cease hostilities. The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to intensify the army’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“I just came back from Gaza… we will not stop, we will continue the fight and we will increase the intensity of the fighting in the coming days. The war will be long and it won’t end soon,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Likud party.

