The war between Israel and Hamas. Israeli PM vows to step up military offensive: ‘War will be long’

#war #Israel #Hamas #Israeli #vows #step #military #offensive #War #long

The death toll from an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip rose to 78 on Sunday, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Israel’s military spokesman’s office said it was investigating the attack, while Hamas issued a statement calling the attack a “horrific massacre” and a “new war crime.”

Israeli forces are not going to cease hostilities. The country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to intensify the army’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

“I just came back from Gaza… we will not stop, we will continue the fight and we will increase the intensity of the fighting in the coming days. The war will be long and it won’t end soon,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Likud party.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt

Also Read:  the police had to be called due to the conflict

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From stately to cute: the Christmas cards from the royal families | Royal family
From stately to cute: the Christmas cards from the royal families | Royal family
Posted on
Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together
Ohtani and Yamamoto are already sharing in Los Angeles, having dinner together
Posted on
Meal too heavy? With these natural remedies you can digest immediately and without drugs
Meal too heavy? With these natural remedies you can digest immediately and without drugs
Posted on
After heat peaks in Ticino, new mildness records north of the Alps
After heat peaks in Ticino, new mildness records north of the Alps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News