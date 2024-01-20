The war between Israel and Hamas. It is announced that the intelligence chief of the Iranian Guard was killed in Syria: Israel is blamed

The Israeli army says it has killed several terrorists during a two-day operation in the occupied West Bank, informs agency “”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that the idea of ​​creating a Palestinian state would be against Israel’s security.

Israel bombed the southern Gaza Strip on Friday after a public spat with its main ally, the United States, over the possibility of a Palestinian state, which Washington sees as the only path to lasting peace.

Children in Gaza live in “horrendous conditions” and the region is “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,” UNICEF’s deputy executive director has said.

Qatar’s foreign ministry says medicine has been delivered to the Gaza Strip and is on its way to the hostages being held by Hamas.

As fighting in the southern Gaza Strip intensified, IDF forces operating in the Khan Yunis area killed around 40 Hamas militants over the past day, the army said.

The likelihood of Israel being drawn into the war in Lebanon is increasing, according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. He said that Israel was “increasing combat readiness in Lebanon” and that the arriving military forces were conducting mock offensive operations on Lebanese soil.

