The war between Israel and Hamas. Mr. Borrell warned seriously about the opening of another front: there will be no winners here

#war #Israel #Hamas #Borrell #warned #opening #front #winners

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant unveiled his plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, noting that neither Hamas nor Israel would rule the Palestinian territories after the end of the current hostilities there.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says that on October 7 A massacre by Hamas in southern Israel, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza terror group, will bring Israel’s downfall, The Times of Israel reports.

Foreign aid organizations on Friday reported dire conditions in the few remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

“We are seeing injuries that are mostly from explosions and shrapnel,” Nick Maynard, chief surgeon and clinical director of the emergency medical team at Oxford University Hospital, was quoted as saying in a statement by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a private aid organization based in New York. – Many adults, children and infants are brought in with traumatic amputations of arms and legs. We saw little children with the most horrific facial burns.”

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was withdrawing 5 brigades, most of them reservists, from the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is preparing to do this week, and the aim of the maneuvers is to speed up operations in the long-term conflict and reduce damage to the country’s economy.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the war with Hamas a “marathon” and spoke of the need to take the troops out to rest. He noted that the decision to withdraw thousands of reservists was made only because of that fact, and did not say that Israel was beginning to scale back its operations.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt