The war between Israel and Hamas. Mr. Borrell warned seriously about the opening of another front: there will be no winners here

#war #Israel #Hamas #Borrell #warned #opening #front #winners

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant unveiled his plan for the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, noting that neither Hamas nor Israel would rule the Palestinian territories after the end of the current hostilities there.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says that on October 7 A massacre by Hamas in southern Israel, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza terror group, will bring Israel’s downfall, The Times of Israel reports.

Foreign aid organizations on Friday reported dire conditions in the few remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

“We are seeing injuries that are mostly from explosions and shrapnel,” Nick Maynard, chief surgeon and clinical director of the emergency medical team at Oxford University Hospital, was quoted as saying in a statement by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a private aid organization based in New York. – Many adults, children and infants are brought in with traumatic amputations of arms and legs. We saw little children with the most horrific facial burns.”

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was withdrawing 5 brigades, most of them reservists, from the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is preparing to do this week, and the aim of the maneuvers is to speed up operations in the long-term conflict and reduce damage to the country’s economy.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the war with Hamas a “marathon” and spoke of the need to take the troops out to rest. He noted that the decision to withdraw thousands of reservists was made only because of that fact, and did not say that Israel was beginning to scale back its operations.

Also Read:  Postponed Friday, UNSC Vote on Gaza Aid Delayed Again

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
China on the verge of changing the concept of economic growth
Posted on
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
The best 2024 games on PS5 to look forward to
Posted on
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
BASKETBALL – MB2ALL – Moralily Miarimana is gone
Posted on
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News