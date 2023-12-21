The war between Israel and Hamas. Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities are attacked by a large wave of rockets

#war #Israel #Hamas #Tel #Aviv #Israeli #cities #attacked #large #wave #rockets

A source close to Hamas confirmed reports on Wednesday of an Israeli offer to Hamas for a week-long truce. Negotiations on a possible hostage deal in Egypt have focused on proposals, including a ceasefire that would free the 40 hostages, mostly women, children and male civilians. The source said the ceasefire could be extended if new terms were agreed for further hostage releases, adding that Qatar and Israel had discussed the proposals.

Meanwhile, the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Israel has reduced Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade, while the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it had completely “dismantled” three Hamas battalions operating in Jabalia, north of Gaza City. . In an update released with the Critical Threats Project, the think tank said about 500 suspected Palestinian militants had surrendered to Israeli forces in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israel’s military radio reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been fighting “heavy battles” with Palestinian militants in Jabalia for more than two weeks, with Israeli forces killing more than 1,000 militants. According to the IDF, only a few fighters remain in the Jabalia area.

Analysts say Palestinian militias continue to enjoy a “relatively safe haven” in the Gaza Strip’s central governorate and attack Israeli forces south of Gaza City.

