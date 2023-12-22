The war between Israel and Hamas. The IDF has destroyed a very important Hamas tunnel network in central Gaza

A source close to Hamas confirmed reports of an Israeli offer to Hamas for a week-long truce. Negotiations on a possible hostage deal in Egypt have focused on proposals, including a ceasefire that would free 40 hostages. The source said the ceasefire could be extended if new terms were agreed for further hostage releases, adding that Qatar and Israel had discussed the proposals.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, sirens warning of the danger of rockets rang out again on Thursday. Muffled explosions were heard in central Tel Aviv. The news portal “ynet” reported that about 30 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip. Hamas’ armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Israel has reduced Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade, while the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday that it had completely “dismantled” three Hamas battalions operating in Jabalia, north of Gaza City. The think tank said about 500 suspected Palestinian militants surrendered to Israeli forces in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israel’s military radio reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been fighting “heavy battles” with Palestinian militants for more than two weeks in Jabalia, with Israeli forces killing more than 1,000 attackers. According to the IDF, only a few fighters remain in the Jabalia area.

Analysts say Palestinian militias continue to enjoy a “relatively safe haven” in the Gaza Strip’s central governorate and attack Israeli forces south of Gaza City.

