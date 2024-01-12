The war between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces announce that they have eliminated the elite Hamas commanders who participated in the October 7. in the attack

#war #Israel #Hamas #Israeli #Defense #Forces #announce #eliminated #elite #Hamas #commanders #participated #October #attack

Israel’s military said it was expanding its operation in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, both on the ground and underground. So far, more than 300 tunnel entrances and more than 100 tunnels have been destroyed in the Chan Yunis area alone, the military said Thursday. The assailants were also killed. One tunnel, which was apparently expensive to build, had previously held Israeli hostages, the report said, without giving details.

A whole network of tunnels runs for many kilometers under the Gaza Strip. In order to withstand Israeli bombardment, some of them have been dug up tens of meters deep. Terrorists use tunnels together to appear out of nowhere and attack soldiers.

Israeli Brigadier General Dan Goldfuss, according to The Times of Israel, said the army had already changed its strategy accordingly. In the beginning, only the entrances to the tunnels were searched and destroyed, and now soldiers are sent into the tunnels. The core of Hamas is said to be underground. “We will defeat them there,” emphasized D. Goldfuss.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah group in Lebanon says it has demonstrated only a tiny fraction of its capabilities since the start of the Gaza war and fighting on the border with Israel. Ali Damush, vice-chairman of the executive council, said: “The resistance used only a tiny fraction of its capabilities in its operation – weapons, missiles and knowledge.” He added: “However, if the enemy forces war on us, we will show him all our abilities and our power.” This statement was published on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

This is what A. Damush spoke before the visit of the US envoy and mediator Amos Hochstein to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. According to government sources, he went to Lebanon to negotiate a possible ceasefire on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt