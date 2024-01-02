The war between Israel and Hamas. The result of Mr. Biden’s pressure? Israel withdraws 5 brigades from Gaza, will start a new phase of the war

Just a few minutes from 2024. Israel intercepted at least 12 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Sirens were heard throughout the southern and central regions of Israel.

Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip will continue throughout 2024, requiring tens of thousands of reservists, an army spokesman said in a New Year’s message.

Ongoing attacks on January 1st. midnight, killing two dozen people in the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian terrorist group launched a series of rockets.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued their ground operations in and around Khan Yunis, according to analysts at the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The IDF’s 98th Division carried out about 50 airstrikes as part of formation operations to prepare ground forces for maneuvers. As part of the clearing operations, the 7th Brigade Combat Team raided the Hamas military intelligence headquarters in the center of Khan Yunis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip is completely “moral” and rejected accusations by the South African Republic (SAA) of acts of “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

“We will continue our defensive war, its justice and morality are beyond doubt,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv.

