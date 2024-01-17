The war between Israel and Hamas. There is a “significantly higher” chance of war in northern Israel in the coming months

#war #Israel #Hamas #significantly #higher #chance #war #northern #Israel #coming #months

In recent weeks, the Shiite Houthi group has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, are attacking merchant ships sailing through the Red Sea in a “show of solidarity” with the Palestinian group Hamas fighting Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the United States and its allies bombed the positions of the militant Islamist group in Yemen. A key member of the Iran-backed movement has threatened to turn Yemen into a graveyard for the United States following the latest US airstrikes targeting the group. Observers note that this could lead to the war in Gaza spreading throughout the Middle East region, and perhaps even beyond.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday that it had launched a ballistic missile attack on northern Iraq. This is in retaliation for the killings of IRGC commanders by Israel, the IRGC said on its website.

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that intense fighting between the Israeli armed forces and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip has ended.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt