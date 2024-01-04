The war between Israel and Hamas. US and Israel reject accusations of explosions in Iran, hostages killed in rescue operation

#war #Israel #Hamas #Israel #reject #accusations #explosions #Iran #hostages #killed #rescue #operation

On Tuesday, Israel announced that it was withdrawing 5 brigades, most of them reservists, from the Gaza Strip. This is what Israel is preparing to do this week, and the purpose of the maneuvers is to speed up operations in the long-term conflict and reduce damage to the country’s economy.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called the war with Hamas a “marathon” and spoke of the need to take the troops out to rest. He noted that the decision to withdraw thousands of reservists was made only because of this fact, and did not say that Israel was beginning to scale back its operations.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that at least 22,185 people had been killed in the nearly three-month war with Israel.

Just a few minutes from 2024. Israel intercepted at least 12 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. Sirens were heard throughout the southern and central regions of Israel.

Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip will continue throughout 2024, requiring tens of thousands of reservists, an army spokesman said in a New Year’s message.

Ongoing attacks on January 1st. midnight, killing two dozen people in the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian terrorist group launched a series of rockets.

Follow the most important events of the conflict in Israel with lrytas.lt

Also Read:  A woman shared how just 3 changes helped her lose more than 20 kg Life

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Price reduction in January 2024, check the price and specifications of the latest Xiaomi Redmi 12 cellphone
Posted on
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Arjen Lubach revives parody of Dido hit after DJs score again with song | Show
Posted on
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO
Posted on
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
MPOX virus is spreading rapidly
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News