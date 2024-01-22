#war #Ukraine #gave #territories

January 21, 2024 – 9:23 p.m

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that Russia’s war against Ukraine can only be ended if Kiev hands over part of its territory to Russia, reports Politico.

“What do they expect the Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? This is unreal!”

Fico told Slovak public television. According to Fico, some kind of compromise will definitely have to be reached. In the fall, before his election, the politician promised his voters that if he came to power, he would stop the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, prevent Kiev’s possible NATO membership, and oppose new sanctions against Russia.

Fico has now reiterated his opposition to Ukraine’s application to join NATO. The Saturday interview was made just before the meeting of the Slovak Prime Minister and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal scheduled for Wednesday. “I will tell him that I am against Ukraine’s NATO membership and that I will veto it,” he said. According to him, the accession of Ukraine would be the basis of the third world war. The Slovak Prime Minister also said that Ukraine is not an independent, sovereign country, as it is “under the full influence and control of the United States.” He then referred to Ukraine as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

Just this week, Viktor Orbán received Robert Fico in the Karmelita, where there was apparently a great deal of agreement between them regarding their objections to Brussels, the handling of illegal migration and the fact that Hungary is fighting to defend its sovereignty in the EU. According to Orbán, the policies of the governments of the two countries “point in 99 percent the same direction.” After the day of the meeting, the European Parliament adopted a resolution with 496 votes in favor, 70 against and 64 abstentions, questioning Slovakia’s ability to fight corruption and protect the EU budget.

