The war in Ukraine: Air defenses have the ammunition to repel a few more Russian attacks

#war #Ukraine #Air #defenses #ammunition #repel #Russian #attacks

However, from a medium and long-term perspective, Ukraine will need the help of Western countries to replenish ammunition stocks, the commander of the joint operational command of the Ukrainian army advises.

Ukraine’s mobile air defense systems have enough ammunition to withstand a few more massive attacks by Russia, after which they will need help from Western countries. A high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian army stated this for the AFP agency on Wednesday.

“The current situation with mobile air defense systems is such that we have enough ammunition to withstand several more massive attacks,” said Serhii Nayev, commander of the Joint Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The priority is more ammunition” because the Russians “want to exhaust our air defense systems,” said Nayev, who commands mobile air defense units in Kiev and northern Ukraine; these are armed with portable weapons rather than larger systems like the Patriots.

They need the Patriots

“Of course, we would like more missiles for the Patriots and also the systems themselves,” stated Najev, referring to the surface-to-air systems supplied by the United States, with which Ukraine neutralized ten Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Tuesday.

At the end of last year, Russia attacked Ukraine with the largest number of missiles and drones since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022. On Tuesday, the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv were shelled, five people were killed and dozens were injured.

Kiev has called on Western countries to speed up deliveries of additional air defense systems, attack drones and long-range missiles following recent Russian attacks. Ukrainian soldiers have used mobile systems to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in recent attacks.

Najev awarded the soldiers with medals and praised their accuracy, telling AFP on Tuesday that the success rate of Ukrainian forces is around 90 percent. “No other air defense system in the world is capable of achieving such results, especially in the fight against Russia,” he added.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk