Stock of liquid assets in the Russian National Welfare Fund dropped by over 44 percent since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report on Russian Finance Ministry data on Wednesday.

The amount of assets that can be easily liquidated under Russia’s National Prosperity Fund has fallen from 8.9 trillion rubles, or $100.4 billion, to or approximately PLN 400 billion, up to 5 trillion rubles within two years from January 2022 (i.e. a month before the invasion) to December 2023.

The huge drop in the liquid assets of the National Prosperity Fund came as its holdings in Russian companies and infrastructure bonds increased by 2 trillion rubles, according to Bloomberg calculations. This suggests that the country is using its liquid reserves to support the economy.

Russia’s finance ministry also used about 3 trillion rubles from the fund to cover the budget deficit in 2023 after doubling defense spending over the same period.

Russia may soon run out of time and money as it continues to finance the war in Ukraine, which will soon enter its third year.

Although Russia’s economy still appears resilient, it is struggling with Western sanctions and weak international oil prices, which have fallen by about 10 percent. in the last 12 months. Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil was exported at an average price of $62.99. per barrel last year — by 17 percent. less than a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Alex Isakov, an economist at Bloomberg Economics, said the liquid assets of Russia’s National Welfare Fund would last another year or two if oil export prices fall below $50. per barrel.

— If oil prices continue to ignore the risk of supply disruptions from Israel’s war with Hamas, the fund’s remaining stock of liquid assets will continue to decline, making Russia increasingly vulnerable to shocks Isakov said.

