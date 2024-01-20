The war in Ukraine “ruins” one of the most beloved cars: unfortunately they can no longer do it

#war #Ukraine #ruins #beloved #cars #longer

The war in Ukraine continues to have strong repercussions on the automotive world: speechless motorists, this is happening to one of the most beloved

Il February 24, 2022 Europe and the world have changed. Russia brought war back to the Old Continent with theinvasion of Ukraine and since then Kiev has been under constant attack by Moscow’s military means. Invasion of the borders, endless bombings and thousands of deaths since that day, due to a conflict condemned by the whole world but which continues inexorably. Cupra – Derapate.it

Aid to Ukraine from European powers and the United States helps the resistance but certainly this conflict has irremediably changed relations with Russia and the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe. The conflict obviously created repercussions on a global level. The flight of Western brands from Russia which left the country high and dry, but also the increase in prices, first and foremost of fuel but also of all products whose raw materials come from the nations involved in the conflict.

And just think that Ukraine is one of Major wheat producing countries, but also chips and car components, some of which are truly essential. And it is no coincidence, in fact, that deliveries of new vehicles have taken very long, precisely because of these difficulties.

War in Ukraine, hard blow for Cupra: what is happening

This conflict is severely penalizing some car brands, including Cupra. The car manufacturer belonging to the Volkswagen group and born from a branch of Seat, has shortage of necessary components to resolve a recall campaign started several months ago. Cupra Born, missing components due to the war in Ukraine (media press Cupra) – Drift

In fact, motorists who have the model subjected to recall have the car in the dealership waiting for it to be subjected to treatment. It’s Cupra Born the cars affected by this; in fact, the sealant to close the battery pack, the condition of which was the reason for the recall, is missing. A thermal paste that is produced right in Ukraine. And the fear is that the problem could also extend to other Volkswagen group cars.

An unfortunate English motorist, who owns a Cupra Born model, has had his car stopped at the dealership since last October; since then, as he said, a series of courtesy cars waiting for this thermal paste to arrive. A sealant that cannot be changed, otherwise the warranty will be invalidated. All in all, a really good puzzle.