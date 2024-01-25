The Warzone impact sniper weapon suffered a nerf, but you can improve it

#Warzone #impact #sniper #weapon #suffered #nerf #improve

Towards the second half of January, it was clearly about balancing the Warzone weapons. It seems that the community favorite KATT-AMR didn’t make it either.

25.01.2024 – The Warzone Season 1 update not only brought new content to the game, but also didn’t leave the weapons alone. Moreover, between January 10th and 23rd, 5 updates were received that somehow affected the game’s meta. Such changes are hard to follow even by routine foxes, not to mention weaker, newer players. For the past few days, content producers have been looking for new SMG, AR, and LMG alternatives, with more or less success. More appeared in the columns of the site recommendation about these, but almost everyone forgot about one category.

The Sniper category is always popular in online games, and Call of Duty: Warzone is no exception. The players’ favorite was clearly KATT-AMR in the past period, it proved to be the best in all its features. However, the developer nerfs also affected KATT-AMR, on paper it received several nerfs. The additional damage range value of the meta barrel has also deteriorated, but the speed of the projectiles is also the same. However, this does not mean that the use of weapons should be completely abandoned.

How to change your KATT-AMR loadout in Warzone

IceManIsaac its purpose was nothing more than to offset the aforementioned weakenings. He spent a long time experimenting with fitting the right accessories, but luckily he succeeded, as the KATT-AMR is still an excellent Warzone weapon on its own. The following loadout is worth trying after the weakening of Warzone in the past period:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Ephemeral Quickbolt Optic: Heinricter Hybrid Scope

Heinricter Hybrid Scope Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

In addition to counterbalancing the weakening, thanks to the above accessories, the ADS speed does not deteriorate either, so fans of the KATT-AMR Warzone weapon can participate in truly dynamic firefights. If you love the challengestry this: