The Washington Post: Good news for Ukraine from Japan and the US

Faced with a dangerous shortfall in Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses and struggling to resolve a funding impasse in Congress, Washington is increasingly turning to allies for urgent arms support.

Now you can get help from a partner outside of Europe.

Japan is expected to formally approve a policy change this week that will allow it to export several dozen Patriot missile defense systems to the United States, adding to Washington’s stockpile. That would give Washington a chance to send more sophisticated air defenses to Ukraine, which desperately needs them as Kyiv braces for Russian airstrikes this winter.

The change to defense export rules will not explicitly mention the Patriot system, but it will meet a key request from the Joe Biden administration, said U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because discussions are ongoing.

Japan produces missiles under license from Raytheon for the US military’s main air defense system, the Patriot.

US President J. Biden raised the issue with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August. at Camp David, during the historic trilateral summit with South Korea, and at last month’s economic summit in San Francisco. Seoul has quietly promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery pieces over the past year, more than all European countries combined. Officials said that a significant number of them have already been submitted.

Japan, concerned that a Russian invasion might prompt China to take similar action against Taiwan, supported Ukraine. It was the first East Asian country to join Western sanctions against Moscow. F. Kishida emphasized that “Ukraine can be the East Asia of tomorrow”.

