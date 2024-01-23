The Washington Post: Residents of one Ukrainian region fear a second Russian occupation

#Washington #Post #Residents #Ukrainian #region #fear #Russian #occupation

Russia does not plan to forget and relinquish control of the city, which is a strategic railway junction, so even after the liberation of the city, Kupyansk and the surrounding areas are regularly shelled.

In recent months, Ukraine has again called on civilians to evacuate, not only from Kupyansk, but also from dozens of villages in the west of the country. According to The Washington Post, this is a grim sign that Kyiv fears Russian pressure in the region.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram/Ukrainian soldier

Over the weekend, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had captured the village of Krochmalne, located southeast of the city, near the Oskil River.

The article notes that Kyiv tried to play down the significance of the settlement’s loss, saying that before the war there were only about five households in the village, and now it stands empty.

“Krochmalnė is a settlement where 45 people lived before the start of the war, so there are probably 5 houses in it. And these houses were destroyed by the occupiers. Our main goal is to save the lives of the Ukrainian defenders, their positions have been moved to previously prepared reserve positions, where they are now defending. It does not pose any threat to neighboring units. And I think that what happened is a temporary phenomenon, because the front line changes every day,” Lt. Col. Volodymyr Fitio, head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces Command of the Ukrainian Army, told RFE/RL.

However, the calls for evacuations indicate that there is a threat of losing more territory in the area.

Although many local residents have already left the village, N. Pryimenko feels safe. One local woman even still provides manicure services, she said.

“It’s very scary. We are ready to evacuate. We have packed all the things. Our kids know they have to be prepared. We live in a dangerous place,” Diana Shapovalova, 34, one of the last remaining gynecologists in the area, told The Washington Post.

At the beginning of the war, the female doctor went to the United States of America, where she worked as a cleaner, but returned after the liberation of the Shevchenkov town. She thought their suffering was over, but now she’s not so sure.

“We still believe in the military. But blind faith is not enough when we hear the whistling of shells and explosions,” she stressed.

The Oskil River flowing through Kupjansk could be a natural line of defense in the event of a Russian attack. However, Russia has occupied the city before. An earlier assessment by the Institute of Military Studies (ISW) found that Moscow had sent more trained soldiers to the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine is strengthening its defenses.

Such conclusions of the analysts were confirmed by one police officer, who did not specify his name and surname, who claimed that artillery and air strikes have increased in Kupjansk and its surroundings over the past month.

54-year-old Svitlana Perepadija, the director of the Shevchenkove town hospital, admitted that she is “very afraid” of the repeated occupation. The woman mentioned that patients often refuse to leave “until there is a situation where a projectile hits a neighbor’s house or garden.”

Vidmantas Balkūnas / 15min photo / Residents of Eastern Ukraine

According to her, this happened to expectant Nastia Pryimenko from the village of Hrushevka, which is already under fire from Russian artillery. She said she would leave the house “if the Russians get close to the village or if someone falls near the house.” They are now almost 25 km from the height of the fighting.

N. Pryimenko knows about the horrors of the occupation firsthand. Her family hid her father’s military documents near a lake in the village, fearing Russian retaliation. Neighbors’ houses were robbed. Nastia herself ran away in 2022. in July, fearing that the Russian military might rape her. She did not return until a week after Hrushevka was liberated, but the Russians had already killed her grandmother.

The woman revealed that after escaping, she met Roman, the soldier who liberated her native village. The couple fell in love and got married. The husband is currently serving in the Donetsk region, in the same brigade as her father.

“My child will be born in July. Let’s hope it’s all over by then. I don’t want my child to see war,” said Nastia.

“I fear a second occupation more than any direct shelling.” We did not believe that it would be accessible. We fear for other people and we fear for ourselves. We need more guns. We need it immediately,” 75-year-old Klaudija from Starovijivka told reporters.

Ivan Baidak, a 74-year-old local resident, suggested that people had been ordered to evacuate because the front line might collapse. The man has confidence in the Ukrainian army, but whether the forces will hold the front is a “difficult question”.

/Scanpix/Ukrainian soldier in the trenches

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Iryna Kurylova, who is currently eight months pregnant, left the other side of the Oskil River only in December, because otherwise she might have lost custody of her two older children, aged 9 and 7.

“If I hadn’t been pregnant, I wouldn’t have gone,” she said.

Her family is used to shelling, and she believes civilians are being evacuated only to prevent Russian sympathizers from sharing information about Ukrainian troop movements.

A report by analysts of the Institute of Military Research published on Sunday said that Russian forces advanced along the line Kupjansk-Svatové-Kremina and captured the village of Krochmalne, located 20 km northwest of Svatové.