the Washington Spirit of Michele Kang, the women’s soccer mogul | Relief

#Washington #Spirit #Michele #Kang #womens #soccer #mogul #Relief

“The only thing I can say about my future is that it will not be in Europe. It is important not to compete against Barça”, stated Jonatan Giráldez in the press conference that the Blaugrana coach called to announce his departure from the club. A decision, to publicly communicate his future, precipitated by the information that Relevo provided last Thursday.

And as this media has learned, and already mentioned last week, the future of the Blaugrana coach was in the United States. The Vigo coach received a tempting offer from a club in the NWSL, the first North American women’s soccer division. As Relevo has learned, it is the Washington Spirit. The economic proposal of the American team far surpassed that of the Blaugrana. An amount that he would quintuple his current salary as coach of the culé team and that would be irrefutable.

However, Giráldez made it clear that his departure from the culé team is not motivated -solely- by an economic issue: “If I only valued money, I would have left sooner. When making a decision, and not only at Barça, I value many more things […] “There are things much more important than money.”

In fact, and as Giráldez stated this morning, the club’s renewal offer was up to the task and he was “very happy” with it. The Vigo coach considered that it was a “very good offer” and that he “valued it a lot.” Furthermore, in his appearance, he also stated that he had no intention of leaving the team: “I had never considered leaving Barça. At that time he had received offers, but he was not looking for a team. “I was very happy with the decision he had made, at no time did I look for another offer.”

The first female soccer mogul



In 2022, Michele Kang acquired the Washington Spirit for a record amount in American soccer: 35 million dollars. The American businesswoman’s intention is clear: to turn Spirit into the best team in the world. Therefore, sign the coach of the best team in the world. Michel Kang is a fervent admirer of Barça women and witnessed the match between the Catalans and Real Madrid.

The dreams of the first women’s soccer mogul go further. Last May, she partnered with the owner of Olympique Lyon (one of Barça’s rivals on their way to winning the Champions League) with the aim of creating an international multi-team women’s soccer organization. In fact, they recently acquired the London City Lionesses, of the second English women’s football division.

In terms of sports, Spirit finished the course in eighth position, just one point away from the places that gave access to the play-off for the title. At the end of October, the club dismissed Mark Parsons after failing to achieve the aforementioned goal. The club, based in Germantown, in the state of Maryland, was founded in 2011. In 2021 it was proclaimed champion of the NWSL, this being its greatest milestone to date.

Journalist and content creator do not have to be at odds. I hung up my boots at 23. Soccer specialist. I would tell you that I am a specialist in women’s soccer, but I prefer to say that I am a soccer specialist, without the last name. …