The water and electricity problem is intensifying

Not a day has gone by without a water or electricity cut, or both, in the Antananarivo interconnected network (RIA) for several days. And almost all the neighborhoods of Antananarivo and those of neighboring municipalities are affected. “Since Christmas, our electricity has been cut for half a day. Right now, we have no electricity in our home since the beginning of the afternoon. And when the electricity is cut off, the tap is also dry,” testifies the mayor of the municipality of Talatamaty, Elie Dominic Raharinoasy, who lives in Ankadivory Talatamaty, yesterday.

In Ampitatafika, a father says that the water supply problem is getting worse in his home. “More and more neighborhoods are deprived of water. Neighborhoods that did not have this problem before are currently affected,” he says. Other Jirama customers, such as residents of Morondava Antehiroka, complained of power cuts lasting several days, others, including residents of Andoharanofotsy, of more than 24 hours of power cuts this week.

On its Facebook pages, Jirama justifies power cuts in certain neighborhoods by maintenance work or technical breakdowns. There is no information available from Jirama on power outages in areas where there is no forecast of outages or on water cuts.

Miangalya Ralitera

