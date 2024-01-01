The water level in Latvian rivers will continue to rise

#water #level #Latvian #rivers #continue #rise

In the Gauja section from Velēna to Carnikavai, the water level rose by 2…16 cm per day. In the other rivers of the Gauja basin, the water level rose by 4…21 cm per day, with the exception of Amata near Melturi, where the water level decreased by 35 cm per day. The water level in Salac decreased by 1…12 cm per day. In Rūja near Vilnīšii and Sedā near Oleriem, the water level rose by 20 and 6 cm per day, respectively.

❗️ Frost has set in in Latvia, the initial forms of ice began to form again. The formation of floodplains will be intense, compactions will form in the bends of rivers, under the influence of which there will be sharp fluctuations in the water level.

ℹ️ https://t.co/XJqPLGFGmI

🟡 Yellow level high water warning in effect. pic.twitter.com/hA0J3WVpHe — Meteo.lv (@LVGMC_Meteo) January 1, 2024

During the past day, the water level in Lielupe from Mežotne to Slokai dropped by 4…30 cm per day. In the other rivers of the Lielupe basin, the water level mostly rose by 1…35 cm per day, except for Mēmeli and Mūs, where the water level decreased by 1…2 cm per day.

In the Venta section, the water level in Leckava-Kuldīga decreased by 17…50 cm, near Vendzava, the water level increased by 32 cm per day. In Roja, Irbe, Abava, Riva and Barta near Dūkupjie, the water level rose by 3…14 cm per day. In Ciecere, Imula, Barta near Skuodas and Durbe, the water level dropped by 12…59 cm per day.

According to LVĜMC’s observations, on the first day of the year, the rivers are mostly free of ice. As the water level rises, floodplains and low-lying areas will flood even more.

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

With the onset of frost in Latvia, the initial forms of ice began to form again – permafrost and vižni. In conditions of increased runoff, the formation of floodplains will be intense, compactions will form in river bends and in narrower places, as a result of which there will be sharp fluctuations in the water level, therefore there is a risk that significantly larger areas will be flooded in certain regions.

LVĜMC warns that being on the ice these days is dangerous.