The water level in Latvian rivers will continue to rise

#water #level #Latvian #rivers #continue #rise

In the Gauja section from Velēna to Carnikavai, the water level rose by 2…16 cm per day. In the other rivers of the Gauja basin, the water level rose by 4…21 cm per day, with the exception of Amata near Melturi, where the water level decreased by 35 cm per day. The water level in Salac decreased by 1…12 cm per day. In Rūja near Vilnīšii and Sedā near Oleriem, the water level rose by 20 and 6 cm per day, respectively.

During the past day, the water level in Lielupe from Mežotne to Slokai dropped by 4…30 cm per day. In the other rivers of the Lielupe basin, the water level mostly rose by 1…35 cm per day, except for Mēmeli and Mūs, where the water level decreased by 1…2 cm per day.

In the Venta section, the water level in Leckava-Kuldīga decreased by 17…50 cm, near Vendzava, the water level increased by 32 cm per day. In Roja, Irbe, Abava, Riva and Barta near Dūkupjie, the water level rose by 3…14 cm per day. In Ciecere, Imula, Barta near Skuodas and Durbe, the water level dropped by 12…59 cm per day.

Also Read:  The horrifying process of becoming a "terrorist demon" from a middle school student. Behind the scenes, many financial backers are extremely unscrupulous.

According to LVĜMC’s observations, on the first day of the year, the rivers are mostly free of ice. As the water level rises, floodplains and low-lying areas will flood even more.

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

With the onset of frost in Latvia, the initial forms of ice began to form again – permafrost and vižni. In conditions of increased runoff, the formation of floodplains will be intense, compactions will form in river bends and in narrower places, as a result of which there will be sharp fluctuations in the water level, therefore there is a risk that significantly larger areas will be flooded in certain regions.

LVĜMC warns that being on the ice these days is dangerous.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
Posted on
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
Posted on
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Posted on
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News