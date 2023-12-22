The wave broke the windows of the pilot cabin of a Norwegian ship, and all the radars stopped during the power outage

#wave #broke #windows #pilot #cabin #Norwegian #ship #radars #stopped #power #outage

11:50

A Norwegian cruise ship was caught in a storm in the North Sea on Thursday, a wave broke the windows of its pilot’s cabin, and then lost its ability to navigate due to the resulting power outage, Danish authorities told . All 266 passengers and 131 crew members are safe.

The MS Maud left Floroe, Norway on Thursday and was due to arrive in Tilbury, UK on Friday. Roughly 200 kilometers from the west coast of Denmark, it ran into strong winds.

“There is no electricity on the ship. The main engine is working, but the navigation systems and radars are not,” said a spokesman for the center responsible for coordinating search and rescue operations, while the ship’s captain confirmed that there were no serious injuries to passengers or crew and that the ship’s condition remained stable. stabile.

