The weak point of China has been named – Respublika.lt

December 17, 2023

According to analysts, in the event of a military conflict, China would not be able to defend its sea lanes. Associative EPA-Elta photo.

China is dependent on supplies via the Indian Ocean, but lacks the capacity to protect tankers in the region. This Chinese “Achilles heel”, against the background of the growing risk of military conflict, is increasingly being discussed both in the West and in the East. This was reported by the agency, based on military attachés and analysts.

Oil transported from the Gulf countries to China via the Indian Ocean accounts for about half of the fuel consumed by the country’s economy. In the event of a possible war, the said region would become a weak spot for Beijing and give an advantage to its potential opponents. The latter vulnerability of the Chinese is closely analyzed in the framework of scenarios that envisage a likely Sino-Taiwan or some other active conflict in East Asia.

If war does break out, large oil tankers will be targeted for destruction or capture. It was similar in the 20th century, when warring countries first targeted the economic resources of their enemies, said several analysts interviewed by the agency. In their estimation, it will be difficult for China to protect these sea lanes and the tankers that sail along them.

“Chinese naval vessels in the Indian Ocean would be effectively trapped because if they had air support, it would not be very significant.” The thing is, they don’t have bases or other facilities in this region that can be used as support locations,” said David Brewster, a security specialist at the Australian National University.

From January to November this year, China imported 515.65 million tons. tons of oil or 11.27 million barrels daily, official statistics show. Through three oil pipelines from Russia, Burma and Kazakhstan, the Chinese imported about 10 percent. oil

According to the Pentagon, approximately 62 percent oil and 17 percent China receives its gas through the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, the main gateway to the Indian Ocean. 80% of the traffic goes on these routes. Chinese trade.

