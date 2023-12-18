the weak point of governance in Portugal

#weak #point #governance #Portugal

The level of compliance with the recommendations of the Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance code improved in 2022, rising to 83%, but issues related to independent directors continue to be the weak point in the 36 large companies analyzed by the entity led by João Moreira Rato.

The Annual Monitoring Report is out, assessing companies’ compliance with the Corporate Governance Code of the IPCG (Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance) in 2022. It is the fifth prepared in reference to the monitoring system introduced with the Corporate Governance Code of the IPCG (Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance) initially approved in 2018 and is the third Report on monitoring the CGS revised in 2020.

The IPCG, led by João Moreira Rato, says that thirty-six companies were monitored, including the sixteen companies that are currently included in the PSI index, as well as one unlisted company.

“Based on this public information, accessed notably through the CMVM information dissemination system, the reports of thirty-six companies were analyzed, with reference to the year ending December 31, 2022”, the report reads.

Composed of 53 recommendations, which, for monitoring purposes, were broken down into 74 sub-recommendations, the Corporate Governance Code revised in 2020 “represented another significant step towards the self-regulation of corporate governance in Portugal”, reveals the IGCP.

Monitoring is the responsibility of CEAM – Executive Monitoring and Monitoring Committee, led by Duarte Calheiros and which has Mariana Fontes da Costa as executive president.

The document, in terms similar to those carried out in the previous four years, “accounts for the follow-up and monitoring work carried out in relation to the 2022 financial year” according to CEAM.

This exercise “results in the conclusion that the average degree of compliance with the CGS, among all the issuing companies monitored, with respect to all recommendations and sub-recommendations, amounted to around 83%. The percentage, in the case of issuing companies that were part of the PSI in 2022, rises to close to 95%”.

These results mean a positive evolution in terms of the reception average, compared to the result obtained in the 2021 financial year. As there is an increase of four percentage points (from 79% to 83%) in the total number of issuing companies considered and an increase more pronounced in the PSI universe (from 88% to 95%).

“It should be noted that, with regard to the latter, the comparability of data compared to the previous year is directly affected by the change in the composition of the companies that make up this index”, highlights CEAM.

The IGCP Commission says that these global numbers “reflect, to a large extent, the fact that we are facing an exercise that can be said to be consolidation, which is the result of two centripetal forces (which approach the center)”.

On the one hand, the universe of monitored companies remained constant compared to the 2021 financial year, which resulted in, in the current financial year, no issuing companies in the adaptation phase to the CGS (Corporate Governance code).On the other hand, the recommendatory framework remained unchanged, allowing companies, in continued dialogue with CEAM, to integrate and consolidate the good governance practices adopted.

In view of this, Mariana Fontes da Costa, Executive Director of the Executive Monitoring and Monitoring Committee, speaks of a framework of stability, “it is clear that monitored companies continue to develop and make efforts to adapt their conduct, in order to deepen the adoption of good government practices”, he highlights, also mentioning that “CEAM has continued to play its role in this field, seeking to promote the improvement of government practices and the improvement of its reporting”.

“Considering the sustained evolution of results, CEAM – Executive Monitoring and Monitoring Committee considers that the path to improving governance solutions for listed companies in Portugal is assured, which is expected to be reinforced in the next financial year. with the application of the new recommendatory framework resulting from the revised CGS in 2023”, says the institution.

Of the seven chapters that make up the CGS in the 2020 review, the one that presented the highest overall reception average was chapter I (91%), relating to information duties and the composition and functioning of society’s bodies.

The chapter with the lowest overall reception average (66%) was chapter III, dedicated to non-executive administration and supervision, but this was also the chapter where reception grew the most from 2021 to 2022 (58 % to 66%).

What are the most popular recommendations in 2022?

There was 100% acceptance of the recommendation regarding the establishment of mechanisms for the timely dissemination of information to corporate bodies, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders, financial analysts and the market in general.

There was also 100% compliance with the recommendation to prepare minutes of meetings of the management and supervisory bodies.

Just as there was 100% acceptance of the recommendation regarding the disclosure, on the website, of the composition of bodies and commissions.

Still 100% accepted was the recommendation to set the remuneration of members of the administrative and supervisory bodies and their respective internal committees by committee (or by the general assembly, following a committee proposal).

Finally, with 100% acceptance, we found the recommendation on the establishment of a risk management function, identifying the main risks to which the issuing company is subject.

What are the least accepted recommendations?

At the opposite pole, that is, in the group of least accepted recommendations, with only 44% acceptance, is the appointment, by independent administrators, of a coordinator.

According to recommendation III.1, independent administrators must appoint a coordinator among themselves, unless the president of the management body is himself independent.

Then, with between 54% and 49% acceptance, there is the existence of a specialized committee in matters of corporate governance and in matters of appointments, respectively.

With 54% acceptance, there is also the recommendation for the approval, by the management body, of the exercise regime, by executive directors, of executive functions outside the group.

With the same percentage (54%) of acceptance comes the recommendation for the promotion, by society, that proposals for the election of members of the corporate bodies be accompanied by reasons on suitability for the role to be performed, the profile, knowledge and curriculum of each candidate.

The recommendation regarding the evaluation and pronouncement, by the supervisory body, on the strategic lines and risk policy, prior to its final approval by the management body, is already 60% accepted.

Finally, with 62% acceptance, the recommendation arises regarding the existence of a number of no less than a third of non-executive directors who meet the independence requirements.

The future: new recommendation framework for 2023

CEAM says in a statement that it considers that the positive evolution seen in 2022 could be reinforced, in the next financial year, with the application of the new recommendatory framework resulting from the Corporate Governance Code revised in 2023 “which is due to the stage of maturity that the Code has reached and the need for periodic reorganization and updating”.

Among other new features, the 2023 review will cover the topic of sustainability in a separate chapter (the new chapter I), while the internal control chapter has been reorganized and reinforced with new recommendations on risk, namely environmental and social risk and the level of use of artificial intelligence mechanisms, reveals CEAM.

The Corporate Governance Code, which is recognized by the CMVM as the code for the governance of listed companies, is softlaw, as there are no sanctions associated with non-compliance.

“The CGS is voluntary and compliance is based on the comply or explain rule, so monitoring must ensure the effective valorization of “explain” with equivalence, reveals the IPCG in the report. This means complying, or explaining why you do not comply with the recommendation.