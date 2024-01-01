The weather changes suddenly in Romania! A wave of cold air hits our country

#weather #suddenly #Romania #wave #cold #air #hits #country

Although high temperatures will continue into the first few days of the new year, the weather will change sharply from the end of the week.

A mass of cold air will again penetrate to the region of our country, and in some areas snow and low temperatures are expected.

The warm weather from the end of December will continue into the first week of January. Even though the extension of an area of ​​low pressure from the west will also bring more gloomy days, with light rain in some regions, temperatures will be up to 3 – 7 degrees higher than normal.

Daily highs will still top 10 degrees in many parts of the country, and lows won’t dip much below freezing. In general, we will enjoy more specific weather for the beginning of March.

The weather gets colder on Epiphany

However, the unusual onslaught of this false “spring”, which began with the strong warming around Christmas, is coming to an end.

The atmospheric circulation will change suddenly at the end of the first week of January. A high pressure field will set up over northern and northwestern Europe, and an arctic air mass will enter its front flank.

The weather will cool down strongly, first in Scandinavia and the north of Russia, after which the cold air will gradually reach more southern latitudes, including the area of ​​Romania.

Beyond this point, the evolution of the weather will depend very much on, among other things, the exact trajectory of the cold intrusion into Europe. For example, if the cold air will reach the central-northern basin of the Mediterranean Sea, this will favor the formation of cyclones that can later bring significant precipitation to Romania as well, including snow on extensive areas, writes meteoradar.ro.

On the other hand, in the absence of the substantial supply of moisture brought by such a cyclone, there is a good chance that the cooling will be weaker, accompanied by only some local snow. And in this case we can expect a few colder days after Epiphany, possibly with frosty mornings through depressions, even if it will not necessarily be a genuine winter period.

Warmer days are coming, but winter is not over yet

After this cold episode, which will overlap well into the second week of January, a slight warming of the weather is possible, amid the decrease in atmospheric pressure in the north of the continent. This scenario is currently anticipated by several weather models.

However, the energy fluxes in the atmosphere seem to favor a more southerly path for the jet stream again in the latter part of the month, which means that winter may still throw some surprises in the latter part of January and into early February.