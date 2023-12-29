#weather #days #Year #short #cycles #snows #Sea #Japan #side #Years #Day #rains #places #day #Weather #Forecaster #Tomomi #Yoshida #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

The weather on the first three days of the New Year changes in short cycles. It snows on the Sea of ​​Japan side on New Year’s Day, and it rains in many places on the third day (Weather Forecaster Tomomi Yoshida December 29, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

The weather on the first three days of the New Year changes in short cycles. It snows on the Sea of ​​Japan side on New Year’s Day, and it rains in many places on the third day.

Here are the key points about the weather for the first three days. The weather changes in short cycles, and on January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day), it will snow and rain in Hokkaido, the Sea of ​​Japan side of Tohoku, and Hokuriku. It looks like there will be mild weather in many places on the 2nd (Tuesday). On the 3rd (Wednesday), there will be wet snow in Hokkaido and rain in many places from Tohoku to Kyushu.

January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day) Temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure distribution

On January 1st (Monday: New Year’s Day), there will be a temporary winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern.

Snow is falling on the Sea of ​​Japan side of Hokkaido and Tohoku, and the snow is likely to be heavier in some places, especially in the morning. In Hokuriku, it will rain in many flat areas, but it will snow in mountainous areas. There are likely to be strong winds and rough weather in some places. The weather can be especially stormy in the mountains, so if you’re climbing to see the sun, please pay close attention to the latest information and consider changing your plans.

In the flatlands on the Pacific side, it will be mostly sunny and you can even see the first sunrise. However, there will be a cold north wind, so please take precautions against the cold.

The maximum temperature will be at or below normal, and Sapporo will be freezing at -4℃. Tohoku and Hokuriku will not reach 10℃, and Kanto to Kyushu will likely reach around 12℃. The wind is strong, and it looks like it’s going to be colder than the temperature numbers.

2nd (Tuesday): Calm weather in many places

On the 2nd (Tuesday), the area around Honshu will be within the area of ​​high pressure.

There are places in Hokkaido and northern Tohoku where it snows, but there are many places from southern Tohoku to Kyushu and Okinawa that receive sunlight. The wind has weakened, and it looks like it will be the calmest weather in three days.

Maximum temperatures will be at or above normal, and many places will be able to feel the warmth of the sunlight during the day.

3rd (Wednesday) Rain in many places

A low pressure system will pass near Japan on the 3rd (Wednesday).

There are a lot of clouds across the country, and it looks like it will rain from Kyushu to Tohoku, especially on the Sea of ​​Japan side. There will also be some rain clouds on the Pacific side. It looks like it will snow in Hokkaido on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Since the snow will be wet, there is a risk that it will settle on power lines and cause a power outage, so it is a good idea to have a flashlight and something to keep you warm.

Maximum temperatures will be higher than normal from Hokkaido to Hokuriku, but will be near normal from Kanto to Kyushu. There is no sunlight and the air feels cool.

Latest articles (weather forecaster)

Related Links