The weather on the weekend: anticyclonic menu for Christmas

We say goodbye to the astronomical autumn with anticyclonic weather and we received winter during the weekend. Friday morning will be more of the same. At the moment it seems as far as time is concerned, Fronts and storms will be conspicuous by their absence. At least until those high pressures weaken.

Anticyclone for Christmas Eve and Christmas and after?

With stable weather, the shortest days of the year and the absence of wind in many areas we will have cold temperatures in the morning that may be below zero in many areas of the interior of the peninsula. So Significant rainfall is only expected in the Canary Islandsalthough it is expected that they will subside by the weekend.

Clear skies and light wind in many inland areas, especially in the northwest, will help fog banks form that can be very persistent locally in valleys like the Duero or nearby areas.

Toward the east, the wind is going to be newswith occasionally strong gusts in areas of the Ebro valley, northern Catalonia and northern Balearic Islands. The waves both in the Cantabrian as in maritime areas of the northern Mediterranean, they can range between 4 and 6 meters.. Starting Friday, this wind from the northwest and north is expected to diminish.

For In the middle of next week we could already see the incursion of some frontal system by the northwest that could even leave us rainfall in some communities during the final stretch of the week facing New Year’s Eve.

Weekend weather: cold day and night

Las temperatures will continue to be coldas is the case at this time, although in some areas the maximums will remain below the average values. Dry but authentically wintery environment especially due to the low thermal values ​​that in capitals such as Madrid will be around 10ºC for Christmas day.

Temperatures in areas where the wind blows will not be as low because the air mixes, although they will You will notice a greater sensation of cold due precisely to that wind factor..

Las We are going to see milder temperatures in the capitals of the southeastern peninsula where the mercury will come to appear above the 15ºC in some areas and in Canary Islands where some temperatures are expected exceeding 20ºC.

