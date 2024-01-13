#wedding #gift #Amounts #money #guests #give

The wedding gift is bigger in 2024. The amount of money the guests have to give varies depending on the period, restaurant, menu, but also the type of event – wedding, civil wedding or baptism.

The wedding gift is bigger in 2024. In the capital, friends of the bride and groom could give 3000 lei. Last year, the wedding gift for a couple not related to the bride and groom was between 1500 and 2000 lei.

The wedding gift in 2024

In Muntenia, a couple can give the bride and groom an amount between 1200 and 1500 lei. The amount of money in the envelope depends on the family connection or close friendship. In this region, guests give gifts or money to the in-laws.

Weddings in Moldova are distinguished by gifts with amounts between 1000 and 1800 lei/couple. If the bride and groom are close to you, it is good to give a larger amount of money. In this region, the guests also bring unique gifts to the bride and groom.

The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give. Photo source: Dreamstime

The same amounts are valid for weddings in Transylvania. However, if gifts are optional in Moldova and Muntenia, in this region no one comes to the event without a gift.

How much is given in Dobrogrea, Bucovina and Maramureș

In Dobrogea, they don’t put more than 1000-1500 lei in an envelope. In Bucovina, each couple allocates between 1000 and 1700 lei for the wedding gift. If the guests are close friends of the bride and groom, the amount can vary between 1500 and 3000 lei.

The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give. Photo source: Dreamstime

In Maramureș, a couple can give between 1200 and 2000 lei. The amount varies depending on the relationship they have with the bride and groom.

Guests should note the day of the week the wedding is taking place. A wedding on a Sunday is cheaper than a wedding on a Saturday. The restaurant and the menu chosen by the bride and groom also matter, according to KanalD.

The wedding gift in 2023

In 2023, the gift for a couple not related to the bride and groom was between 1500 and 2000 lei. Close friends gave approximately 2,000 lei, and brothers between 2,450 and 2,750 lei. The gift to the godparents started from 3,200 lei and reached 4,500 lei. The groom’s parents gave between 2,800 and 3,500 lei.

The partners of a couple with incomes between 4,500-10,000 lei and who are friends with the bride and groom took out between 1,500 and 1,650 lei. Those who attended weddings on Saturday offered between 1,750 and 2,000 lei. If the event took place on Sunday, they put between 1,600 and 1,800 lei in the envelope.