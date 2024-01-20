The well-known cafe chain Štúr has quietly closed its last operation

#wellknown #cafe #chain #Štúr #quietly #closed #operation

For many years, the Bratislava cafe Rannô Ptáča was the first choice for various groups of customers: lovers of light meals appreciated that it offered a breakfast menu throughout the day, travelers and tourists had it just a hop away from the main railway station, and students liked the favorable prices.

Last but not least, the cafe also attracted fans of Slovak history. Its interior breathed history and customers had the opportunity to test their understanding of the Štúrovan language. The menu included items such as bread in an egg with baked cheese, Polish herring or linguine with pureed chestnuts and syrup.

3 photos in the gallery Menu of the Rannô Ptáča restaurant Source: Štúr Cafe

If we have just motivated you to visit the original Rannô Ptáča cafe, you will be disappointed. After almost ten years of business, the cafe quietly left the lucrative premises in the Old Town, and together with it, its parent brand Štúr also said goodbye to the Slovak coffee market.

New tenant

According to our information, Rannô Ptáča was supposed to move out of the premises already in August last year. It is interesting that the company did not inform customers about its end at all. On the contrary, it still states on its Facebook page that it is open.

We tried to contact the company several times by phone and email. However, the phone numbers that he lists as contact numbers on the social network or on the website are out of order and he does not respond to emails. We also contacted the company Štúr Café, under which Rannô Ptáča falls, via Messenger. Our message was shown to them, but they did not respond to it.

We were finally convinced of the end of the popular cafe only after a personal visit to the historic building near the railway station. In the premises of the historic building there is already a completely different business called Pinch Bistro.

3 photos in the gallery The premises, which housed the Rannô Ptáča cafe for ten years, were occupied by the new business Pinch Bistro. Source: Aktuality.sk/Katarína Runnová

Customers who have visited the new cafe in recent weeks claim on social networks that not much has changed compared to the original branch. According to them, like Rannô Ptáča, Pinch Bistro serves lighter meals, good coffee and tasty desserts.

We tried to find out from the owner of the new establishment, Rebeca Hrobáreková, why there was a change of landlord and whether her cafe has anything in common with the one operated by the Štúr brand. However, Hrobáreková said that she had no information about the previous owner. “Truthfully, I don’t know who the owner was at all. He rented it here like we do now, but that’s all I know,” she said.

Badge dispute

However, the former owners are not an unknown concept for the people of Bratislava. The Štúr brand has been operating in the capital for almost 14 years and was one of the first to bring the bistro concept to Slovakia.

Behind the project, which was initially called Shtoor, was the group Štúrovci, led by Martin and Ľubomír Bajaník (Ľubomír Bajaník is a well-known RTVS news anchor), businessman Ján Krekáň, and its partner was the Brandy advertising agency.

Businessmen opened the first Shtoor cafe in 2010 on Štúrová Street. A year later, a cafe was added on Panská and, in cooperation with the Martinus bookstore, on Obchodna Street. At the end of 2012, they opened another cafe in Bratislava’s Cubicon shopping center, again in cooperation with Martinus.

The year 2013 was a breakthrough for the Shtoor brand, as it underwent a rebranding, which resulted in the emergence of the sacred name Štúr. According to the Medialne.sk portal, the court’s decision was behind the change, as the original brand was claimed by Martin Bajaník, who at the time was also a partner in the Brandy commercial.

“Since our ways with our partners began to diverge professionally, we proposed to the rest of the Štúrovci company, the cafe operator, to leave and settle. However, none of our several offers was accepted, and therefore we decided to protect our property rights to the mark by filing a lawsuit to issue a preliminary injunction to ban the use of the mark,” said Martin Bajaník for Medialne.sk in 2013.

Mediated information shows that Martin Bajaník finally joined the Martinus bookstore, resulting in the creation of a new concept of Foxford cafes. Customers can visit them in selected branches of Martinus, one of them being the one on Obchodna Street in Bratislava.

“Of course, Martinus, as our partner, had an overview of our sales and saw that we were doing well, so it’s no wonder that he wanted to have his own cafes. And since our internal disputes were at their peak at that time, quite naturally they teamed up with our two companions and created a new brand together. It was a clever use of the situation on their part. We can’t be angry with them, it’s business,” said Ján Krekáň in an interview for the Kávičkári.sk portal in 2015.

A strange business

However, Krekáň did not give up on business and together with other partners Bohumír Vároš and Miroslav Frindt (also an RTVS presenter) continued to develop the eponymous brand under the banner of the Štúr group. In the mentioned interview for the coffee shop portal, he talked about two new establishments that were coming to the market at that time.

The first was the Ďjeľňa cafe, which he opened on Obchodná Street, and the second was Rannô Ptáča, in which Krekáň saw great potential. “We saw almost immediately that it was a very good move. It’s one of our most successful operations and people often have trouble sitting down,” he claimed almost ten years ago.

Since we were unable to contact anyone from the management of Štúr, we tried to find out details about the demise of the concept from RTVS moderator Ľubomír Bajaník, who was behind the launch of the project in 2010. However, Bajaník did not want to comment on the matter, since he was no longer active in the new Krekáňová eseročka and did not continue to follow his business.

The fact that the company Štúr, s.r.o., was dissolved in March 2018, but nevertheless operated Rannô Ptáča until last year, attracts attention. The register of financial statements shows that the last accounting was submitted in 2016. The law imposes the obligation to submit financial statements on companies.

Another interesting thing is that Štúr still accepts orders for desserts through its website. The company claims that it will deliver products with an average value of 40 euros to your chosen address in Bratislava or to the cafe Rannô Ptáča at Štefanovičová 6. However, like the others, the phone number listed on the website as a contact number for orders does not exist.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk