The well-known streamer Speed ​​disqualified Lionel Messi and made a controversial comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo

The fun meeting between Ronaldo Nazario and the streamer IShowSpeed. The darts to Lionel Messi and particular comment about Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario received streamer IShowSpeed ​​at his home in Brazil in a meeting that was very particular with funny moments and others in which the former forward did not like the comments about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. There were derogatory references towards the Argentine star, as happened at the last Ballon d’Or gala, and he joked about the Portuguese star that he is “the Brazilian’s son.”

First IShowSpeed ​​asked him if he was really CR7’s father. Who knew how to win two World Cups with Verdeamarela in 1994 and 2002, did not fall into his astonishment and asked him what he was meaning. Although later he realized that the streamer made a joke of him for having the same name and played with that during the images that were captured on video.

But a striking moment occurred when Ronaldo Nazario took him to a room where he keeps different trophies and allowed him to hold a Ballon d’Or in his hands. The North American showed his euphoria by having one of those two awards (1997 and 2002) that the former gunner who emerged in Cruzeiro. While the Brazilian asked him to be careful with that precious trophy, the 18-year-old rapper once again insisted that he was the father of Cristiano Ronaldo. But the Phenomenon clarified that the Portuguese and Leo Messi had several more (Ballon d’Or).

IShowSpeed ​​is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed ​​redoubled the bet and repeated that the Brazilian was above both, but with Messi he used inappropriate terms. “I don’t like Messi because he is short.” Furthermore, he said that “CR7 was much better” than the Rosario star. Although Ronaldo Nazario smiled, he did not feel comfortable with those comments and stressed: “I love them both,” in relation to the Argentine and the Portuguese.

Immediately afterwards, the influencer, who has 23.2 million followers on his Tik Tok account, once again stated that the Brazilian was CR7’s father and when he wanted to place the Ballon d’Or on the shelf, he hit him lightly. This upset Ronaldo Nazario, who took it out of his hands and told him to “come out.” The interview continued in another part of the house.

On its You Tube channel you can see the meeting in its entirety and on that channel IShowSpeed ​​has more than eight million subscribers. He is best known for his live streams where he primarily plays video games, including FIFA, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. He is also a singer, but his strength is in streaming. In 2022 and 2023 he won the Streamer of the Year award, presented by the International Web Television Academy.

For his part, Ronaldo Nazario, 47, was one of the best footballers in the world and got tired of breaking nets in all the teams he played for. Although he did not play a minute in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, at 17 years old he was part of the team that was champion. He later exploded in European football during his time at PSV, Barcelona and Inter Milan. He was the star of his team in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup and scored both goals in the final against Germany.

This is how the streamer Speed ​​reacted when they named Messi as the winner of the Ballon d’Or

Speed ​​had already starred in a similar episode against Lionel Messi at the last Ballon d’Or gala. The Argentine captain won the eighth award given by France Football magazine to the best player on the planet; and the famous YouTuber fan of Cristiano Ronaldo once again had notable interventions that went viral.

Almost at the same time that the news was announced that La Pulga surpassed Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland as the world’s top soccer player, Speed ​​did his thing and became a trend due to his incredible reaction. Speed ​​first had a striking stance at the moment when Messi was chosen as the winner. “Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo…” he repeated over and over again, seconds before David Beckham’s announcement. “What! What!” was the surprise that Speed ​​got, even though the Portuguese was not among the top 30 votes. In fact, CR7 finished in 829th place. “It can’t be Messi again, not Ronaldo,” he protested.

Speed’s reaction did not end there, since he was, involuntarily, the one who encouraged the entire audience to stand up and applaud Lionel Messi for his new award. These images went viral and provoked all kinds of comments on social networks. “So everyone stood up for him”, “Are you telling me that the standing ovation for Messi was started by Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fan?”, “Are you seriously telling me that that made everyone stand up? ”, highlighted some users. “hahaha how he barks out of nowhere,” was the message from another regarding his particular “bark.”

Hilarious encounter between Speed ​​and Dibu Martínez

Another top moment for the YouTuber was when he was surprised to see Emiliano Martínez after the award ceremony. With praise for Dibu for his great performance in the World Cup in Qatar, a fact that led him to win the Lev Yashin award for Best Goalkeeper, Speed ​​had a very fun back and forth with the Argentine goalkeeper who made it clear to him why “there is no chances” that Cristiano is better than Messi.