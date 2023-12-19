#Wests #goal #defeating #Russia #failed

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Western attempts to make Russia suffer a strategic defeat in Ukraine have failed. He stated this on Tuesday in Moscow at a meeting of the Ministry of Defense, which was attended by military and political and public representatives.

This goal was allegedly thwarted by military resistance and “the growing power of our armed forces and armaments production.” Regarding the situation in Ukraine, “it can be firmly said that the initiative is on the side of our armed forces”, noted V. Putin.

He has repeatedly stated that the counterattack by Ukrainian forces to liberate their territories failed. “The enemy is suffering heavy losses and has significantly used up its reserves,” V. Putin said. “The myth about the invulnerability of Western military equipment has also collapsed.” At the meeting, V. Putin honored the memory of Russian soldiers who died during the battles with a minute’s silence.

The president once again accused the US of turning the conflict in Ukraine into a war. The West has always wanted to use the country as an instrument to destroy Russia. According to V. Putin, the USA has achieved “its goal” to oppose Russia and the EU on the European continent. The head of the Kremlin also criticized NATO’s increasing activity near Russia’s borders, for example in Finland, which became a member of the Alliance after V. Putin started the war.

Putin also said that the war in Ukraine highlighted Russia’s defense problems. The country needs more drones, better air defense and a modern satellite communication system. At the same time, the president praised the modernization of strategic weapons. For example, four Tu-160M ​​long-range bombers and four nuclear submarines have been commissioned. By the end of the year, 15 new launch complexes for intercontinental ballistic missiles “Jars” and “Avantgard” should be ready for use.