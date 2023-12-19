The White House is sounding the alarm: the money intended for Ukraine will soon run out

#White #House #sounding #alarm #money #intended #Ukraine #run

At Monday’s online press conference, John Kirby said that the end of resources also affects the replenishment of American military supplies, as the majority of the aid to Ukraine is called from the equipment available in the army’s warehouses and delivered to Ukraine. He also found that replacing military equipment sent to Ukraine would create jobs for the U.S. defense industry and help expand production lines.

According to the communications coordinator of the White House National Security Council, Russia is preparing for a ground offensive in eastern Ukraine. which has been prevented for the time being, partly due to the military equipment provided to Ukraine.

When asked if the US government has a “Plan B” if Congress does not accept a new framework for further Ukrainian aid, John Kirby responded that “additional funds are needed”.

He noted that Defense Department Comptroller Mike McCord wrote to the Legislature on Monday that the Pentagon has committed all available funds and that urgent action is needed.

The official added that the White House is actively participating in discussions with congressional leaders in order to find a solution.

and President Joe Biden is ready to compromise.

Some of the Republican members of Congress, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, expect decisive steps from the administration to deal with the migration crisis in the United States, including a radical overhaul of immigration policy. This is set as a condition for accepting the presidential request for additional support to Ukraine.

In the fall, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a budget supplement of about 110 billion dollars, of which 61 billion will be allocated to Ukraine, but would also go to Israel and certain border measures.

At Monday’s briefing, John Kirby called the actors of the domestic defense industry important partners of the administration, and argued that keeping the production lines open is also in the national security interest of the United States. He also recalled that representatives of the Ukrainian government recently discussed deepening cooperation between the Ukrainian and American defense sectors in Washington, which already includes plans for the post-war period.

