The WHO chooses Morocco to chair its Commission on social cohesion

#chooses #Morocco #chair #Commission #social #cohesion

IN THE MORNING January 27, 2024 AT 6:40 p.m.

The choice of Moroccoin the person of the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Talebat the head of this commission also reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to promote social justice through the establishment of a social protection system aimed at preserving the human dignitywith particular emphasis on strengthening family tieswhich constitute the core of the social cohesion and some solidarity between generationsindicates a press release from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Saturday.

>> Read also: Health: the 2023-2027 cooperation strategy between Morocco and the WHO signed

The designation of Morocco as president of this vital bodyOMS spoke on the sidelines of the 154th session of the Executive Council of the organizationorganized from January 22 to 27 in Suisseas part of a joint declaration which highlights the importance of lien social for the public health and announces the launch of the said Commission.

The Kingdom of Morocco, UNITED STATES and the Japanmembers of the WHO Executive Board and its Commission on Social Bonds, underlined the importance of social bonds for the health and well-being of individuals and communities, said the press release, adding that the three countries underlined the role of the Commission in raising awareness and accelerating the scaling of solutions in countries, regardless of their income level, with a focus on the most vulnerable categories of the population.

The three member countries, the same source adds, called on the community ofOMS to cooperate to promote social cohesionas a priority, and to realize the Commission’s vision for “a world in which every individual enjoys quality social connections that benefit their health and well-being. well-being“.

This WHO commission will contribute to making social ties a priority of the global health and to share the most promising interventions. It will also examine how connections improve the well-being of communities and societies and help drive economic progress, social development and innovation.

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Talebhad participated in the inaugural meeting of commissioners of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, which was held from December 5 to 8, 2023 in Bellagioin Italyrecalls the press release.