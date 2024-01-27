The WHO chooses Morocco to chair its Commission on social cohesion

#chooses #Morocco #chair #Commission #social #cohesion

IN THE MORNING January 27, 2024 AT 6:40 p.m.

The choice of Moroccoin the person of the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Talebat the head of this commission also reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to promote social justice through the establishment of a social protection system aimed at preserving the human dignitywith particular emphasis on strengthening family tieswhich constitute the core of the social cohesion and some solidarity between generationsindicates a press release from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Saturday.

>> Read also: Health: the 2023-2027 cooperation strategy between Morocco and the WHO signed

The designation of Morocco as president of this vital bodyOMS spoke on the sidelines of the 154th session of the Executive Council of the organizationorganized from January 22 to 27 in Suisseas part of a joint declaration which highlights the importance of lien social for the public health and announces the launch of the said Commission.

The Kingdom of Morocco, UNITED STATES and the Japanmembers of the WHO Executive Board and its Commission on Social Bonds, underlined the importance of social bonds for the health and well-being of individuals and communities, said the press release, adding that the three countries underlined the role of the Commission in raising awareness and accelerating the scaling of solutions in countries, regardless of their income level, with a focus on the most vulnerable categories of the population.

The three member countries, the same source adds, called on the community ofOMS to cooperate to promote social cohesionas a priority, and to realize the Commission’s vision for “a world in which every individual enjoys quality social connections that benefit their health and well-being. well-being“.

Also Read:  Police arrest 60-year-old who ran over woman (24) in Schwerzenbach ZH and fled

This WHO commission will contribute to making social ties a priority of the global health and to share the most promising interventions. It will also examine how connections improve the well-being of communities and societies and help drive economic progress, social development and innovation.

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Talebhad participated in the inaugural meeting of commissioners of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, which was held from December 5 to 8, 2023 in Bellagioin Italyrecalls the press release.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rare, Glowing Cloud Phenomenon at Night
Rare, Glowing Cloud Phenomenon at Night
Posted on
After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
After Sisi refused to receive a call from him… Netanyahu’s first comment on the incident
Posted on
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
“I’m not really in Romania, but where you see, stop!”
Posted on
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Las Palmas – R. Madrid LIVE: the meringues win and become leaders of LaLiga
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News