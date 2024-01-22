The WHO recognizes its “concern” that countries will not reach an agreement to address future pandemics

#recognizes #concern #countries #reach #agreement #address #future #pandemics

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has acknowledged that he is “gravely” concerned that countries are not meeting their commitment to reaching an agreement to address future pandemics.

In 2023, world leaders at the High-Level Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly agreed on a strong political declaration, including a commitment to conclude negotiations on the pandemic agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations by May of this year. anus. However, “Time is very short and there are several outstanding issues that still need to be resolved“, lamented Tedros, within the framework of the 154th meeting of the Executive Council.

“Failure to reach agreement on the pandemic and amendments to the IHR will be a missed opportunity that future generations may not forgive us”he lamented, adding that “courage and commitment will be needed”, since “a consensus will not be reached if everyone remains entrenched in their positions.”

Thus, during his speech, Tedros reviewed the milestones of 2023, and defined it as a year of “mixed emotions” for the WHO. Achievements include the end of Covid-19 and mpox as global health emergencies.

However, it was also a year of mourning, being marked by conflicts, disasters and preventable diseases and deaths. It was also a year “of mourning” for the death of Dr. Carissa Etienne, former regional director for the Americas, and her colleague Dima Alhaj, who was murdered in Gaza along with her entire family.

“2023 was a reminder of why the work we do is so important and why the world needs a strong, sustainable, effective, efficient and empowered WHO,” Tedros stressed.

One of the key achievements of the past year, related to health promotion, is the decrease in tobacco consumption in 150 countries. There are now 19 million fewer smokers worldwide than there were two years ago.

In the case of the Trans fatbans or limits were passed last year in six countries, which went into effect in another seven.

Likewise, WHO each year supports more and more countries to address childhood wasting and obesity; encourage breastfeeding; increase taxes on alcohol, tobacco or sugary drinks; regulate the marketing of unhealthy products aimed at children, including electronic cigarettes, and promote physical activity.

In that same year, WHO has also supported more than 50 countries to build resilient and climate-friendly health systems. They have also helped many countries develop ‘One Health’ action plans, recognizing that the health of humans, animals and the environment are closely linked.

On the other hand, WHO has offered support to countries on their path towards universal health coverage, based on solid primary health care. This area includes their work to strengthen health systems and the services they provide for maternal and child health and communicable and non-communicable diseases.

On the other hand, 2023 was also a productive year in the work of supporting access to medicines and other health products. 136 medications, vaccines, diagnostics and other products were prequalified; added new drugs for multiple sclerosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases to the List of Essential Medicinesand issued eight alerts about falsified or substandard medical products.

In terms of sexual and reproductive health, 23 priority countries were supported to facilitate access to quality services focused on survivors of sexual violence. In fact, 11 more countries introduced the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer last year.

On the other hand, one of the biggest disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was to routine vaccination programs in many countries, leading to outbreaks of measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever.

In April last year, they launched ‘The Big Catch Up’ with UNICEF and Gavi, to help countries stop outbreaks and restore immunization programs to at least pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the Strategic Advisory Group of Immunization Experts, SAGE, last year recommended new vaccines against dengue, meningitis and a second malaria vaccine, the ‘R21-Matrix M’ vaccine. “Having two malaria vaccines will help close the huge gap between supply and demand and could save tens of thousands of young lives, especially in Africa,” Tedros said.

At least 29 countries intend to introduce the vaccine and 20 have already been approved for Gavi support and plan to roll it out this year.

Thus, they are currently beginning to see a path towards the SDG goal of end the HIV epidemic. Australia has become the first country to announce it is close to virtually eliminating HIV transmission, in inner Sydney.

And in Zimbabwe, the integration of HIV and sexual and reproductive health services led to seven times more women being tested for HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

Meanwhile, when it comes to hepatitis, Egypt became the first country to achieve ‘gold level’ status in the path to eliminating hepatitis Creaching a historic milestone.

On the other hand, more than two thirds of the world’s population have already received a complete primary series of the Covid-19 vaccine. COVAX, which closed late last year, played a “pivotal” role, delivering nearly two billion doses and saving an estimated 2.7 million lives in low-income countries.