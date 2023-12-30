‘The whole of Holland is sinking’, but still no plan for the foundation of a million houses

#Holland #sinking #plan #foundation #million #houses

These will be exciting times for perhaps a million homes in the Netherlands. Because do they stay upright? According to the Knowledge Center for Approach to Foundation Problems (KCAF), the problems in risk areas are increasing every year. But despite repeated calls for plans and measures, no one is yet taking charge.

The KCAF, which collects reports from citizens, has received 25 percent more reports in 2023 compared to a year earlier. This partly concerns houses on clay soil, which, partly due to the dry summers, has to deal with a sinking soil.

‘Feasible and fair’

It is already certain that complete repair is required for the foundations of approximately 80,000 homes. Outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge of the Interior also endorses this. “The honest story is that we know it is a big problem. We know it will become a bigger problem, but we don’t know how big exactly. And for whom exactly it will become a big problem, we don’t actually know either.” , he said in October.

De Jonge has requested independent advice from the Council for the Living Environment and Infrastructure (Rli). A new cabinet must then arrive at “a national approach to foundation damage that is feasible and fair,” De Jonge wrote to the House of Representatives.

Paalrot

Foundation problems are related to the type of soil on which a building stands; houses on sand have the fewest problems, because sand is firm. Peat areas traditionally have much more subsidence. The main cause is the low groundwater level.

Until about 1980, buildings on peat soil were usually built on wooden piles. If they become dry, the wood comes into contact with oxygen. The fungi that then arise cause post rot. In very wet periods, such as this month, it is again difficult to maintain groundwater for the summer, in order to prevent further pile rot.

A second cause is climate change and dry summers. Houses on peat, but also on clay, have to deal with compacting soil: peat and clay dry out, shrink and everything on it moves with it.

Such as Buren in Gelderland, a village built on clay soil. Nicole Schakenraad has lived there for 25 years and has never seen so many cracks in her house before:

‘It drags everything down’

Mark Born from the KCAF knowledge center advises governments and homeowners on foundation problems. Because finding out which houses are at risk requires tailor-made solutions. In addition, there is a lack of knowledge among homeowners, which means that foundation problems are often only noticed when the damage is already significant.

“It has become an increasing problem over the last four or five years,” Born said. “There is actually no policy. Municipalities, provinces and water boards all hold back. As an owner you have to rely on yourself. But it is a very complicated problem. It really requires expertise. The central government actually does nothing. More policies in this area would be very welcome.”

Foundation investigation and repair is expensive. The costs, which can amount to 100 to 150 thousand euros, are borne by the homeowner, says Born.

There is a national Sustainable Foundation Recovery Fund with around 20 million euros in the pot. The fund can provide a foundation loan, but only in municipalities and provinces that are affiliated with the fund. That’s five in total. It has also been calculated that between 5 and 39 billion euros are needed to make all houses resistant to foundation damage before 2050. Due to climate change, these amounts could increase even further.

“The whole of Holland is sinking,” says Eelco Schippers, Spatial Development process manager in Schiedam. “The streetscape is undulating. Doors are sagging and cracks and cracks appear in facades. If a home is already in bad condition, you are no longer motivated to do maintenance.”

Deterioration

In one street in Schiedam, the municipality has succeeded in getting residents to repair their foundations together. According to Schippers, this is a result of a unique approach, which also involved mapping which neighborhoods and streets are at risk. “As a municipality, we are there to help residents. We offer help with reading quotes from a contractor, financial help, a small subsidy and also a very attractive, relatively cheap loan.”

Without maintenance, impoverishment and deterioration lurk, says Schippers. “That would have negative consequences for the city. You then run the risk that the people you would like to have in your city will no longer live in the buildings. We want to keep the city attractive for everyone who wants to buy a well-maintained home. .”

The advice requested by Minister De Jonge also provides an answer to the question of whether only homeowners or also the government should contribute to the repair of foundations. The advice is expected in March 2024.