The whole program of CSKA for the winter training is clear, the “armies” will play six controls

CSKA’s program for the team’s winter training is clear. It will take place in several stages, the first of which will be in Sofia, then on January 14 the team will leave for a camp in the Turkish resort of Alanya, where they will stay until January 24. After that, our team will move to another Turkish resort complex, Antalya, where it will stay until February 4 and then return to Bulgarian soil.

On January 5 (Friday), all the players will gather at the club’s base in Pancharevo, where they will undergo the mandatory medical examinations, after which the training sessions will begin.

On Monday, CSKA will hold a training session open to the media, and head coach Nestor El Maestro will give a short briefing to journalists.

On January 12, the “armies” will play their first control of the year against the Litex team.

During the winter camp, the team is scheduled to play a total of 6 control matches.

Here is the entire program of the army club for the winter training:

5.01.: Medical examinations

06.01.: First training

08.01.: Open training for the media at the club base in Pancharevo:

– interview with Nestor El Maestro

– workout

12.01: CSKA – Litex

14.01.: Departure for a camp in Turkey

Control meetings, the hours of which will be further specified:

20.01.: CSKA – Chernomorets Odessa (Ukraine)

25.01.: CSKA – Sturm Graz (Austria)

30.01.: CSKA – Widzew Lodz (Poland)

03.02.: CSKA – Bohemians Prague (Czech Republic)

04.02. Returning to Bulgaria

10.01.: CSKA – September (Sofia)

Note: It is possible that slight changes will occur in the program, about which we will inform you in a timely manner!