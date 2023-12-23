The whole world knows who Alexander Vezenkov is – see what happened at the game of Sacramento – Basketball – NBA

Alexander Vezenkov and his Sacramento Kings team beat the Phoenix Suns 120:105 (35:30, 30:24, 38:30, 17:21) as hosts in a regular season NBA matchup.

Vezenkov realized 3 points and 1 fight in 6 minutes on the field. He was accurate on his only shot from long range.

It happened in the second quarter, when the Bulgarian appeared in the game for the first time in the match, but the national was not given many chances to appear by head coach Mike Brown.

The Brazilian football player – Vinicius Junior, attended the meeting in the company of basketball legend Vlade Divac.

The Real Madrid star was dressed in Alexander Vezenkov’s kit with number 7. The footballer wears the same number in the Spanish giants.

