The wife will be very embarrassed

Englishman Darren Thomas (36) is fond of cheese, and preferably the Babybel type.

Ever since he was twelve years old, he has been eating the cheese with the characteristic wrapper.

The cheese is wrapped in red wax – and for over two decades, Thomas has collected the wax and made a big ball out of it.

– My wife hates it, but I’m not going to throw it away, he says.

Ballet on

It was 24 years ago that Darren Thomas started making wax blocks.

It started with him rolling up wax from one Babybel.

– I put it on the bedside table. The next day I ate another Babybel, and made an even bigger lump. The rest is history, he says.

CHEESY: It’s this kind of cheese, Babybel, that Darren Thomas spends a fortune on. Photo: Chris Lobina/REX Show more

Hivering down

The father of two estimates that he has eaten over 200 Babybels in the last two decades.

He has calculated that he has spent approximately NOK 6,500 on the cheese so far.

His very special lump of wax weighs no less than 1.26 kilos.

GROWS AND GROWS: Darren Thomas has the lump on display in the kitchen window. Photo: Jam Press Show more

Get embarrassed

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Darren Thomas’ wife, Jodene, isn’t a big fan of it all.

She is badly affected when they are visited at home in the village of Yate in the south-west of England.

The wax lump is on display in their kitchen window.

– The lump is the first thing people see when they come to visit us, says Jodene Thomas to the news agency.

THUMBS DOWN: Jodene Thomas is not satisfied with what she holds in her hand. Photo: Jam Press Show more

Not thrilled

Darren Thomas admits that he doesn’t know very many people who like his lump of wax.

– My friends aren’t very excited about the lump either. They say it’s weird, but for me it doesn’t hurt anyone. People shouldn’t care, he says.

One might think that a horrible smell came from the lump eventually, but Thomas can assure everyone that this is not the case.

– It doesn’t smell like anything, he says happily.