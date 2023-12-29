‘The Wild Ones’ by Voltage is the new WEEFF Top Favorite

#Wild #Voltage #WEEFF #Top #Favorite

The first single from Voltage’s upcoming fifth studio album saw the light of day last week. The song ‘The Wild Ones’ has not only won the hearts of music lovers, but has also earned the official title of WEEFF Top Favorite.

‘The Wild Ones’ is the precursor to the upcoming fifth studio album. It is a smooth song with a clear message about individual happiness, vision and legacy. Voltage is known for their robust mix of southern rock, Americana and country, performed with a passion that makes every performance a memorable experience.

Frontman Dave Vermeulen shared his thoughts about the new single: “It is a tribute to everyone who remains true to themselves despite opinions, prejudices and competition.”

