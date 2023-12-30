The will can be annulled: be careful not to make these mistakes

#annulled #careful #mistakes

The will is an important document for the heirs, and it goes without saying that it must be drawn up in accordance with the law. What happens in case of errors?

As the law explains in detail, the testament it consists of that revocable act with which a person, capable of understanding and wanting, disposes of his own substances for the time in which he will have ceased to live. In other words, with this text the CD. de cuius will indicate how his assets and assets will be distributed among his heirs for the time following his death.

Holographic will, what errors make it invalid?

Well, what value does a holographic will containing errors? The question is not at all trivial and involves some interesting clarifications, which are relevant precisely in cases of hereditary succession. Let’s take a closer look.

Holographic will, rules, limits and the case of Italian errors: are they invalidating?

Il holographic will it is a private agreement by the testator, or the person who intends to dispose of his own assets. The deed is dated and signed by himself and cannot be written on a computer but only by hand, i.e. in his own hand.

Another fundamental rule of testament in question is the one that imposes a ban on modifications by others, so much so that a text containing obvious errors or deletions could lead one to think that a third person intervened to change the contents. Indeed it is not at all uncommon for CDs. called to the inheritance choose to sue, challenging a will deemed invalid in order to achieve the annulment of one or more provisions.

On the other hand, however, simple errors in syntax, grammar or spelling – even gross ones – never imply theinvalidity of the holographic will. In other words, the provisions retain their effects regardless of the correctness of expression of the deceased.

In fact, what must emerge is the mere will of the one who disposes of his own substances.

What errors can invalidate the holographic will?

The inaccuracies that lead to the loss of effect of the will, i.e. to his annulment, are those that concern the concept of ‘error’ according to civil law. In a nutshell, it is the error that, alone, determined the vice of will of the testator.

In simpler words, it is that error that led the testator to believe what does not correspond to reality. An erroneous belief, therefore, which invalidates the testament – as for example in the case of someone who leaves a sum to someone believing that it is his child, but this is not the case. Therefore, if the error of ‘will’ has determined a certain testamentary disposition, the latter can be annulled by appeal and civil action. A single provision may be annulled, and not all of it holographic will.