the ‘wink’ of Joaquín Montecinos’ father to Chilean clubs

Despite having a contract until 2025, the Chilean’s future Joaquin Montecinos remains uncertain in Mexico. His departure from Queretarowhether with a transfer or a loan, seems imminent and, in the midst of the Chilean football transfer market, the 28-year-old forward welcomes his return to the country.

In that sense, the father of the Colombian-born soccer player, Cristian Montecinosspoke with BioBioChile clarifying his son’s situation and referring to his irregular presence in the ‘Gallos’.

“Joaquín is calm and very focused on what he has to do in Querétaro. He knows that he is going to reverse what has happened to him. This happens to many players, so it’s not something serious either. He has a contract until 2025, but he is going to look for the best alternative, since he is going to get out of there and I hope it is the best for him“, acknowledged the former national team.

Regarding a possible transfer to a Chilean club for the 2024 season, the Deportes Concepción idol preferred not to reveal any negotiations and assured that the teams should be expected to put together their projects before talking to them.

“I can’t say anything, because there is nothing concrete. In addition, there are several teams that are just putting together or have not put together their technical teams, such as Unión Española, Colo Colo and other cases.”He launched.

However, Cristián Montecinos confirmed that his son’s future is far from Mexican soccer.

“He continues to receive his salary and continues training, since he is in preseason. He has no problems. He’s just waiting for the best chance to get out. The most likely thing is that he leaves Mexico and arrives at a club where he is calm. “He knows that the Copa América and matches for the National Team are coming.”hill.

