The winner of the tender for the purchase of 16 electric locomotives has been named. The contract is for 767 million lei

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) informs that it has designated the Alstom Association as the winner of the tender for the purchase of 16 new electric locomotives, through PNRR. The contract also includes maintenance and repair services for a period of 20 years.

Tren at CFR CalatoriPhoto: Stefania Gal

They are 4-axle locomotives with ERTMS systems, capable of traveling at a maximum speed of 160 km/h-200 km/h and hauling up to 16 passenger carriages, intended for rail passenger transport, including maintenance and repair services , for a period of 20 years, necessary for the operation in optimal conditions of safety and comfort of the respective locomotives.

The introduction of electric locomotives, which are the subject of this public procurement, will be done on several routes:

1. Dej-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța;

2. Timișoara-Arad-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța;

3. Timisoara-Cluj-Napoca-Iasi;

4. Iasi/Suceava-Bucharest-Constanța.

ARF says that the financing of the project is ensured through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, within the limits of the amounts approved annually for this purpose, according to the public investment programs approved according to the law.

Thus, after the completion of the technical and financial proposals of the only rolling stock manufacturer that submitted the tender documentation, the receipt of unconditional approvals from the National Public Procurement Authority (ANAP) and the uploading of the Final Report of the procedure in SICAP, the Evaluation Commission formalized winning the tender, by appointing the French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom Transport SA, say those from ARF.

The financial offer amounts to 767,510,640 lei, without VAT, composed of the delivery value of 16 electric locomotives and the maintenance value for a period of 20 years.

The purchase contract includes a review clause regarding the possibility of extending the maintenance period by another 20 years, without the organization of a competitive procedure, by concluding an additional act.

According to the results of the feasibility study that is the basis of this project and according to the technical-economic indicators approved by the Government of Romania, the electric locomotives will be used, by SNTFC “CFR-Călători”, within the public service contracts awarded, which were approved by HG 1.453/2022.

The signing of the public procurement contract will be possible after the expiration of the period for submitting any objections and respectively after the resolution of the objections/complaints formulated in the award procedure.