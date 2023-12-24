The “winning formula” of discounters? “Backbreaking shifts, bare-bones staff, interns used as employees”: the workers’ story

#winning #formula #discounters #Backbreaking #shifts #barebones #staff #interns #employees #workers #story

With rising inflation and stagnating wages, discounters like In’s, Lidl, Eurospin, Md, Penny Market have now become a point of reference for many consumers forced every month to balance family budgets to the penny. But what is hidden behind the offers of these supermarkets cheap ones that often sell at competitive prices and sometimes below cost? The leverage, as expected, is cost compressionwhich impacts above all on wages and working conditions of those who work in the stores. And in short, especially in the last year, in these realities turnovers explodedbut this did not correspond to a at all improvement of conditions for employees. On the contrary.

Grueling shifts, often communicated with just a few days’ notice, hiring and staff rotations reduced to the bare minimum, points of sale that continue with the lowest possible use of employeeshuge use of contracts internships or part-time contracts fixed-term contracts with flexibility clauses that force temporary workers to sign up for 24/30 hours a week and then accept requests for continuous overtime which increase the the hourly amount and in fact they prevent the worker from being able to have a work-life balance. These are the main characteristics denounced several times over the years by workers in the sector and by trade union representatives active in the sector.

In Eurospinperhaps one of the best-known Italian discount stores, the unions promoted a major strike in August 2022, highlighting the terrible working conditions to which many of the company’s employees are subjected big chainpointing the finger above all at the branch managers’ requests to increase the amount as much as possible productivity rate of the store to be competitive in the eyes of the parent company, to the detriment of the employees hired. A model that seems not to be an exclusive feature of Eurospin but also of many other similar entities.

“I worked as an intern in a Eurospin store of Lazio and I worked as if I were a real employee and not a intern that he had to stay in the shop to learn. I’m not ashamed to say I have been treated like a slaveabsurd demands in exchange for a reimbursement of expenses that does not even allow economic independence – explains Ernesto (fictitious name, ndr) a Ilfattoquotidiano.it. “I even worked 8 hours straight without even one little break to eat, this was practically the rule. We are too few to be able to work on human rhythms. If the conditions for a hired worker are terrible, for those who are interns they can really be defined from exploitation”.

It’s no better Penny Market, another well-known discount store spread throughout the country. “I worked for months as a branch manager and I was able to see first-hand the many inconsistencies of this company. My contract, like that of all directors, provides for this extraordinary flat rate which, however, certainly does not benefit the worker,” he says Alfonso (another fictitious name, ndr). “When you sign you don’t know what you’re getting into, how many hours will you actually have to do. You end up living on the farm. The overtime hours promptly every week must be divided among the store staff members and the problem is that there are too few people to correctly cover the opening hours of the store. So in order to be able to cover all the hours, the manager takes on all those that the employees hired in that store cannot do. To have Having highlighted these distortions, I was punished and sent to another store, I suffered behavior to the limits of mobbing. In the shop where I am secondly sent, I saw the manager forcing team members to clock in at 9pm for the end of their shift and then spend time in the shop until 10/10.30pm to fix everything that couldn’t be fixed during the shift. And this is practically practice, not a coincidence.”

Margherita works at In’s for over 20 years and in these decades he has been able to see first-hand the various evolutions of the discount store owned by the Pam Panorama group: “We are in a decidedly worse situation than our colleagues at Pam Panorama. It is made to believe that the stores are managed by owners, but the reality is that the managers are all employees bound to the company decisions. They work in constant situation of lack of staff, having to cover with their work the hours remaining before reaching the set coverage, even managing to do so 12 hours a day. In the stores the staff is reduced to the bare minimum, there are even stores with only them two employees hired with part-time contracts of 18/20 hours a week and the manager covers the rest”, he says. The Ccnl applied by In’s is the Federdistribuzione Dmo: “First we had the trade one, now this one, which is worse than the previous one. Of course, we are also lucky not to have stumbled upon a pirated contract, given the current situation.”

Unlike other companies, in In’s overtime and overtime are paid to part-time employees: “The additional amount is paid 35% moreovertime over 40 hours is 15% but the point is that it is better to do so both because in this way the company guarantees good flexibility both because contributions and ancillary elements are calculated on the part-time contract hours and not on the hours actually worked”.

“You always have to always be willing to work overtime, even working 45/50 hours a week. THE interns they are another piece of cost compression, it is disguised and very convenient employee work: you don’t pay anything, it’s there only the reimbursement of expenses and no contribution. After the internship they usually have fixed-term contracts with various renewals thereafter propose an apprenticeship classified two levels lower, but these apprentices are asked the same things that are asked of a non-apprentice worker. There are outlets run by apprentices, who they manage orders and bureaucracy in every way, and outlets where apprentices mentor interns. It’s something paradoxical. The employee practically has to do everything, from the cashier to the accountant to the cleaning, there are no tasks. You get hired as an operations officer but you are a jack of all trades. Perhaps it would be a good idea to start letting consumers know what lies behind the business model of these discounters: cost containment at all costs on the shoulders of the workers,” he concludes Margherita.