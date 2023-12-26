The wishes of the sporting world

Athletes, like ordinary people, each have their own way of celebrating the Feast of the Nativity. What their wishes have in common is that it brings comfort and prosperity to all.

Livio Ratianarivo, basketball player and national team member

“I thank God for blessing me throughout my life and for giving me the opportunity to celebrate Christmas again this year. May everyone be blessed and may everyone celebrate this festival in good health and among their families. Basketball continues after the holidays and we have to be ready for the deadlines that await us. »

Samy Olivier Harrison, president of COSPN

“I wish a Merry Christmas to everyone, especially to Malagasy basketball players without distinction. I wish the best for our 3×3 basketball players who will soon play their Olympic qualifying tournament. »

Aina Andriaterakandriana, Director of High Level Sports at the MJS

“May this Christmas party be a success for all. May all Malagasy athletes make Madagascar shine and may Malagasy sport continue to shine, as was the case in this year 2023.”

Richard Ravalison, president of the Malagasy Badminton Federation

“A Merry Christmas to Malagasy athletes and sports leaders, without distinction. May the achievements left by the 2023 JIOI continue to revive the momentum of national solidarity, especially at the sporting level. We must already prepare the 12th edition. That each sports federation, without distinction, receive the support of the MJS. »

Jean de Dieu Randrianarivelo (coach Deda), coach of the Ankoay 3×3 national team

“A wish for success for Malagasy sport and athletes, without forgetting the journalists who worked for the development of sport without distinction, and all the athletes who defend the national colors. Happy celebrations to all of you. »

Tillo Andriamiharinosy, coach of the national handball team, Akio

“Merry Christmas to everyone, especially to those who work in the world of sport, especially handball. May the sporting world prepare now and always be ready for any event, without waiting for the last day. »

Tony Randriamanampisoa, defender of the Barea of ​​Madagascar

“Merry Christmas to everyone, with God’s blessing to reach the year 2024.”

Donné Raherinjatovo