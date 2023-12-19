The woman who wants to be a cyborg has also entered the Guinness Book of Records

#woman #cyborg #entered #Guinness #Book #Records

The Italian entertainer Anastasia Synn had so many artificial implants implanted in her body that she was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

The term cyborg was first used in 1960 by the scientist and musician Manfred Clynes, who created the term that is still used today by combining the words cybernetics and organism. However, by the word cyborg, the Austrian-born researcher did not only mean the fusion of man and machine, but also a view according to which the astronaut must adapt to the foreign environment in order to survive, which is not possible without mechanical life support systems. Although we are still a long way from the half-human, half-machine creature known from science fiction movies, Anastasia Synn is well on her way to one day being able to refer to herself as a cybernetic organism – for now, however, she remains “biohacker” phrase.

The Italian entertainer living in California has so far implanted a total of 52 artificial implants in her body, with which she even managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the woman with the most artificial implants. Anastasia Synn mainly had microchips implanted in her body, with which she enabled her own body to do various things: with the chip in her left hand, for example, she can dial her daughter’s phone number, but she also implanted her late husband’s ashes in herself, although she eventually had to remove that implant because it caused health problems him.

„I can tell if your microwave is emitting too much radiation. My hands are shaking” said the self-proclaimed biohacker.

Synn also said that his implants allow him to open locks, turn on computers, and that he is very confident that in the future he will be able to do more with the gadgets implanted in his body.