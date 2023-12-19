The woman who wants to be a cyborg has also entered the Guinness Book of Records

#woman #cyborg #entered #Guinness #Book #Records

The Italian entertainer Anastasia Synn had so many artificial implants implanted in her body that she was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

The term cyborg was first used in 1960 by the scientist and musician Manfred Clynes, who created the term that is still used today by combining the words cybernetics and organism. However, by the word cyborg, the Austrian-born researcher did not only mean the fusion of man and machine, but also a view according to which the astronaut must adapt to the foreign environment in order to survive, which is not possible without mechanical life support systems. Although we are still a long way from the half-human, half-machine creature known from science fiction movies, Anastasia Synn is well on her way to one day being able to refer to herself as a cybernetic organism – for now, however, she remains “biohacker” phrase.

The Italian entertainer living in California has so far implanted a total of 52 artificial implants in her body, with which she even managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the woman with the most artificial implants. Anastasia Synn mainly had microchips implanted in her body, with which she enabled her own body to do various things: with the chip in her left hand, for example, she can dial her daughter’s phone number, but she also implanted her late husband’s ashes in herself, although she eventually had to remove that implant because it caused health problems him.

Also Read:  Aonuma thinks Zelda Maker doesn't fit well with the series

I can tell if your microwave is emitting too much radiation. My hands are shaking” said the self-proclaimed biohacker.

Synn also said that his implants allow him to open locks, turn on computers, and that he is very confident that in the future he will be able to do more with the gadgets implanted in his body.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Posted on
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News